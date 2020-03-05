The storied tradition of the St. Michael-Albertville wrestling program continued as the Knights earned a team trophy by placing third in the State Wrestling team tournament Thursday, Feb. 27, at the X-cel Energy Center in St. Paul.
They were also impressive in the State Wrestling individual tourney held on Friday and Saturday February 28-29 at the same venue, placing six wrestlers on the podium (top 6) to earn “All-State” distinction.
In the team tourney on Thursday, the Knights opened with a 38-31 first round victory over Bemidji. The Knights had pins from Landon Robideau (106 pounds), Jed Wester (120), and Isaiah Mlsna (126) to lead the team. Caleb Thoennes (113) contributed a tech fall win, while Cole Becker (138), Carl Leuer (160), and Wyatt Lidberg (182), had major decision wins. Hayden LeMonds had a key win at 170 pounds coming from behind with a go-ahead takedown in the last few seconds for an 8-7 victory.
Eventual runnerup, Stillwater, defeated STMA in the semi-finals 44-15. Robideau (106) earned a tech fall win, Lidberg (182) won by a major decision, while Parker Janssen (113) and Cole Becker (138) posted regular decision wins. STMA had beaten Stillwater in the regular season, but Stillwater, at full strength, was too much to handle for the Knights this time.
In the third place dual, the Knights were hitting on all cylinders as they soundly defeated a solid Owatonna team by a score of 50-19. Isaiah Mlsna (126), Carl Leuer (160), Owen Vike (195), and Toby Dehn (220) had pins for the Knights. Parker Janssen (113) and Wyatt Lidberg (182) had tech fall wins, and Landon Robideau (106), Travis Smith (132), Cole Becker (138), and Jonah Hayes (170)
contributed major decision victories.
Coach Josh Joriman in his second year as the Knights head coach, commented. “Overall, I’m proud of the way the boys battled in all their matches. There are always highs and lows down at the X (State Tourney venue). This season we’ve had a great group of hard working, tight knit guys. I am proud to have the opportunity to coach such a great group of student-athletes. I’m looking forward to watching our young guys find more success in the near future and seeing our departing seniors take the next step in life to find different types of success.”
Fourteen wrestlers, one per weight class, were named to the “All Tournament” team for the State team tournament. And three STMA wrestlers were selected for that honor, including: Landon Robideau (106), Cole Becker (138), and Wyatt Lidberg (182), each of whom went 3-0 (win-loss) for the team tourney.
The third place team finish for the Knights marked the 11th consecutive season in which the Knights have finished third or higher at the State Wrestling Tourney.
Two STMA wrestlers reached the championship finals in the State individual tourney and both Knights brought home the second place medal. STMA seventh-grader Landon Robideau was edged by Lakeville North’s Jore Volk 3-2 in the 106 pound finals and Carl Leuer lost to Carson Manville of Shakopee in 160 pound finals by a score of 11-6. Robideau ended his season with a 48-3 (win-loss) record, while Carl Leuer finished his senior campaign with a 46-7 season record and became a two-time All-State wrestler after finishing third a year ago.
Sophomore Cole Becker (138) and senior Wyatt Lidberg (182) each placed third. Becker became a two-time state placewinner after placing fourth last season and had a 47-8 record this season. Lidberg led the team in wins posting a 49-6 season record and ended his career as a three-time state placewinner, placing 5th-3rd-3rd the past three seasons.
Freshman Parker Janssen placed fourth at 113 pounds with a season record of 44-10 and eighth-grader Jed Wester placed fifth at 120 pounds and had a 38-10 season record to round out the placewinners.
The STMA team was acknowledged for an Academic Achievement Award receiving a “Gold Award” for having a team grade-point-average above 3.5.
