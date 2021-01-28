This past weekend the STMA Wrestling Knights kicked off their start to the 2020-21 wrestling season.
The Knights began their campaign by hosting Lake Conference opponents Minnetonka and Blaine Jan. 17. They defeated Minnetonka 67-6, Blaine 65-9. Owen Barthel had a big win at heavyweight by pinning the #9 ranked heavyweight from Blaine, Xavier Powers.
The #3 ranked (AAA) Knights then competed against the #2 ranked Shakopee Sabers and #4 ranked Wayzata Trojans on Jan. 15. The Knights fell to Shakopee, 30-37 in a dual that came down to the last match. The Knights beat section 5AAA rival Wayzata by a score of 47-21. Senior Isaiah Mlsna had a big win over the #2 ranked 132lbs wrestler from Wayzata, Calvin Lonnquist. Cole Becker, Parker Janssen, Isaiah Mlsna and Landon Robideau all went 4-0 in duals this last week.
The Junior Varsity went undefeated to start the year. The JV Defeated Blaine 51-6, Minnetonka 36-0, Shakopee 51-12, and Wayzata 40-12. Tanner Becker, Jimmy Heil, Tyler Zenga, and Jon Nygaard all went at least 3-0, with many more winning 1 or 2 matches to remain undefeated.
This year’s team has five seniors. Led by senior Isaiah Mlsna who is a 2x returning state entrant for the Knights. OP Johnson, Leo Leuer, Jon Mlsna and Fletcher Nesbit all look to make their mark in their final campaigns. STMA returns 6 state entrants in Landon Robideau, Parker Janssen, Isaiah Mlsna, Cole Becker, Jed Wester, and Jimmy Heil. Robideau, Janssen, Becker and Wester are all earned All-State during the 2019-20 season.
Third year head coach Josh Joriman said he is excited to watch this year’s team continue to grow throughout the season. “We have a nice mix of returners, young talent, hard workers, and strong leaders, we have the right parts to make some headlines during this season,” he said.
TWO EVENTS LAST WEEK
Last week, the #3 Knights wrestling team had two events. The third event for the week was a triangular match against Northfield and Byron. That event was rescheduled for Feb. 26.
The varsity team defeated #7 Owatonna by a score of 55-15 and Eagan 72-9 on Jan. 21. Highlighted wins from Owatonna, Landon Robideau pinned the #4 ranked wrestler at 120lbs, Parker Janssen pinned the #6 ranked wrestler at 126lbs, Jed Wester majored the #9 ranked wrestler at 152lbs. Parker Janssen and Landon Robideau are both tied in the team race for total pins on the year, each having 5 pins in 6 matches. The Knights improved to 5-1 on the year.
The Junior Varsity lost 12-30 against Owatonna and won 42-9 against Eagan. Myles Dehmer highlighted the junior varsity with two pins in the evening. The C-squad (ninth and 10th) competed on Tuesday against HLWW and Mound-Westonka. Jarrett Wadsen, Antwan Sommuang, Ian Schultz and Bryon Sauvy all went undefeated by pinning all of their opponents on Tuesday.
This week, the Knights will compete in two events. The first is against section 5AAA rivals Osseo and Robbinsdale Armstrong on Jan. 29. The second is against New Prague (honorable mention) and #5AA Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield on Jan. 30.
