The #3 ranked Knights wrestling team hosted two home events this past week.
On Thursday, Feb. 4, STMA played host to (HM) Tri-City United. The Knights beat a tough young team by a score of 56-11. Owen Vike defeated #4 AA ranked Brody Rub by a score of 10-4. Mason Mills, Caleb Thoennes, and Landon Robideau all won by fall against TCU.
Next up, in a close match that came down to the heavyweight bout, the Knights lost to the #2 Ponies from Stillwater 31-30. Caleb Thonnes pinned the #9 ranked 113lbs wrestler, Cito Tuttle, Parker Janssen and Landon Robideau also scored falls in the evening.
WACONIA, ROGERS
On Saturday, Feb. 6, STMA hosted again and defeated #6 Waconia 43-18. Caleb Thonees won by a major decision over the #5 ranked 106lbs wrestlers, Lincoln Vick and Jed Wester pinned the #9 wrestler, Jacob Wagener.
Lastly, the Knights took on section 5AAA opponent the Royals from Rogers on Feb. 6 and won by a score of 68-9 Cole Becker defeated #5 Will Yasseri 12-2. Landon Robideau leads the team i n pins with 11. The Knights currently have 7 of 14 ranked wrestlers (thegulliotine.com): 106lbs Mason Mills (fourth), 113lbs, Caleb Thoennes (second), 120lbs Landon Robideau (second), 126lbs Parker Janssen (third), 132lbs Isaiah Mlsna (fifth), 145lbs Cole Becker (second), and 152lbs Jed Wester (third).
JV RESULTS
The Knights JV went defeated on the week with TCU 30-6, Stillwater 33-25, Waconia 60-27, and Rogers 42-15. Sophomore Jon Nygaard is leading the team i n falls, takedowns, and wins on the year.
Looking ahead: With limited spectators, all events have been live streamed by the home teams. The live streams have been through STMA Live, a YouTube channel. If people have not yet caught a match, next week the Knights will host Lakeville South and Burnsville on Thursday, Feb. 18. On Saturday, Feb. 20, the Knights will head to Prior Lake to take on the Lakers and the Tigers from Farmington. Follow the STMA Wrestling Facebook and Twitter pages for additional updates on the program.
