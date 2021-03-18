Last week, the Knights competed in the team section tournament and first round of the team state tournament. STMA entered into the weekend as the #1 seed i n Section 5AAA. STMA hosted both events this past week.
In the quarterfinals, Osseo defeated Robbinsdale Armstrong on March 10. The Knights then took down Osseo in the semi finals. STMA defeated #4 seed Osseo by a score of 65-12.
Jed Wester and Cole Becker both defeated ranked opponents against Osseo.
On Saturday, March 13, the Knights competed first in the section finals against the second seeded (#6 ranked) Wayzata Trojans. In an exciting and highly competitive dual, the Knights prevailed in a 39-23 victory.
The Knights opened their dual with a loss in the first match. They followed up with six consecutive wins from #113 to 145lbs. Including a down to the wire wins for Cole Becker and Isaiah Mlsna over their ranked opponents. Caleb Thoennes, Landon Robideau, Parker Janssen all picked up bonus points to help the Knights.
The Knights dropped 152 and 160 before Owen Vike picked back up the team with a win over the #9 ranked wrestler at 170. The Knights would lose two in a row by fall before Ethan Yantes picked up a takedown, as time expired, to clinch the victory at 220lbs. Owen Barthel put the final stamp on the dual with a fall in the closing second of the first period.
With that win, the Knights became section 5AAA champions and qualified for the state tournament. This was the Knights 23rd consecutive section championship and state tournament appearance.
The first round of the Class AAA Team State Tournament was immediately following the section finals. STMA defeated Waconia 41-28 on March 13. The Knights open the dual with eight consecutive victories from #106lbs-#152lbs, seven of those came by bonus points.
The Knights will compete in the state semifinals on March 25, at 9 a.m. at STMA. This will be the state semifinals and state championship rounds. The Team State Tournament will be held at STMA on March 25. The semifinals will begin at 9 a.m. with the final placing rounds to follow.
This week, the Knights will turn to individual sections. The Knights will compete against Section 5AAA opponents on Wednesday, March 17, at STMA. The top four from each weight class on Wednesday will advance to the Super Regionals on Saturday where the top 4 individuals from Section 5AAA and Section 6AAA will pair up in the opening rounds of the state tournament. The top two from the Super Regionals will advance to the State Quarters held at STMA on March 25, at 2 p.m.
