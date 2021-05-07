Pulling off a stellar performance during a pandemic? What, like it’s hard?
This past weekend, the STMA High School Theater department presented the community with their rendition of the musical, “Legally Blonde.” All of the shows had sold-out performances, with supporters flocking to the Performing Arts Center to enjoy live theater for the first time in what felt like forever.
STMA senior Hannah Hodge played leading lady Elle Woods, personifying the spunky, happy-go-lucky fashionista as she traverses law school and failed relationships. Hodge was joined by an across-the-board impressive cast, with Ryan Dornfeld as the Emmett Forrest.
Mackenzie Barth embodied the hilarious hair salon owner Paulette Buonufonte, and the group of Delta Nu sorority sisters maintained high energy throughout the entire show, masks and all. (Naturally, Hodge as Woods sported a bright pink mask, with the rest of the cast in their black or white versions.)
Director Joshua Mann and his supporting production crew had been planning a show for a while, and Producer Taylor Kainz and Choreographer Joseph Siemieniak saw the opportunity to finally put on the lighthearted and fun, “Legally Blonde.”
“When COVID hit, we had a different show planned and then we had to switch it due to all of the protocols,” said Mann. The cast were split into four different rehearsal groups to help mitigate COVID risks, as you can’t have an entire team quarantining at the same time when there is a show to be put on.
Mann said the first time they were able to run the show together, as a full cast, all the way through, was last week. The audience couldn’t tell this watching the musical, of course, which just goes to show how hard working the STMA Theater department is.
In a year where administration could’ve easily dropped the curtain and said no to indoor, in-person performances, Mann and the other directors are tremendously grateful they were given the opportunity to make it all happen.
“The energy has been fairly relentless, and all of these kids and those behind the scenes have just been chomping at the bit for a live performance,” said Assistant Director, Brandon Berger. “Even our fall play production wasn’t performed in front of any live fans, so the fact that we have people in the seats that can laugh at the jokes … that is something we have needed.”
He added, “For this show, for the kids to be the first live performance in over a year ... it means a lot. It means a lot to us, to the theater program, and it means a lot for this community.”
STMA Theater will be taking a bit of a breather over the summer to recuperate and plan future shows, and intend to put on a production of “Matilda” this fall. Learn more about the department and how to get involved at sites.google.com/mystma.org/stmatheatre
