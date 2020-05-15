Fifty-nine students from St. Michael-Albertville participated in the annual Minnesota Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference in Minneapolis March 5-7. During the school year, over 1,700 Minnesota BPA student members take part in the organization’s competitive events program, allowing them to compete in nearly 60 events focused in the areas of finance, business administration, management information systems, digital communications and design and management, marketing and communication.
The competitions are designed to prepare students to succeed and assesses real-world business skills and problem solving abilities. After qualifying earlier this year, regional winners put their talents to the test during the State Leadership Conference. Students receiving state recognition include:
• Sydney Aandal – Presentation Management Team – second
• Kaitlyn Braun – Torch Ambassador Award
• Grange Farr – Financial Analyst Team – second
• Claire Fredrickson – Virtual Enterprise Team
• Kolby Gartner – Financial Analyst Team – second
• Claire Haakenson – Business Law and Ethics – fifth
• Madelynn Hanson – Presentation Management - Team – second
• Michael Malkowiak – Financial Analyst Team – second
• Ashlyn McClintock – Presentation Management - Team – second
• Dominic Pizano – Presentation Management - Team – second
• Griffin Roberts – Banking and Finance – fifth
• Madalyn Sawyer Virtual Enterprise Team
• Grace Sinkule – Virtual Enterprise Team
• William Spalding – Financial Analyst Team – second
• Chloe Steinke – Torch Ambassador Award
• Jilliann Testa – Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications – fifth
• Isabella Youngberg – ICD-10-CM Diagnostic Coding – third
Chloe Steinke, Kaitlyn Braun, Jilliann Testa, Griffin Roberts, Claire Haakenson, Isabella Youngberg, Sydney Aandal, Madelynn Hanson, Ashlyn McClintock, Dominic Pizano, Grange Farr, Kolby Gartner, Michael Malkowiak Grace Sinkule, Madalyn Sawyer, Claire Fredrickson and William Spalding were scheduled to travel to Washington, D.C. this month to compete with 5,500 top students from across the United States at the 53rd Annual National Leadership Conference, the pinnacle of BPA competition.
Business Professionals of America is the leading career and technical student organization for high school students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields. The mission of Business Professionals of America is to contribute to the preparation of a world-class workforce through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic and technological skills.
BPA enhances the preparation for college and careers by providing co-curricular programs that integrate into classroom instruction, apply learning, connect to business and promote competition. The Minnesota Secondary Association is part of a larger organization comprised of over 34,000 members from 23 United States and Puerto Rico. For more information about Minnesota BPA, visit www.mnbpa.org.
