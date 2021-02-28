At its Feb. 16 meeting, the St. Michael-Albertville School Board discussed its transportation contract for busing and a potential operating referendum for the upcoming fall, in addition to other agenda items.
Before the general meeting, the STMA School Board also had a work session on racial equity. A follow up to the work session on Jan. 19, this meeting consisted of small group discussions between the board and district trainers on equitable practices in the education system.
TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT
Director of Technology and Transportation Dr. Wayne Hoistad spoke before the board about upcoming negotiations of the district’s transportation contract. He said that the district had the option to request a proposal, or could directly negotiate with Albertville-based company Don’s Bus Service.
As per the board’s request, Dr. Hoistad will be working directly with Don’s Bus Service to negotiate its 2021-2025 transportation contract.
POTENTIAL OPERATING REFERENDUM
The board also discussed potentially looking into an operating referendum election for the fall 2021 semester. Such a referendum would be used to sustain the district’s operations following the past tumultuous year.
Upon discussion, the board decided Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault will put together a steering committee to further explore a referendum. This committee will consist of various stakeholders in the STMA community.
OTHER
The board also:
COMPLETED a second reading to temporarily suspend Policy 714 for the 2021 fiscal year. According to Superintendent Dr. Foucault’s assistant Kaitlin Lanners, “This is because the revised FY2021 budget will be below the target percentage set in Policy 714 at 11.4% and the policy states we must have 12% of unassigned funds.”
APPROVED the annual American Indian Parent Advisory Committee (AIPAC) Vote of Concurrence, which guarantees that AIPAC funds are being allocated properly.
ACTED on a student teaching agreement with Bethel University.
