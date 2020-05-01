by Peg Craig
The St. Michael Albertville School Board met electronically April 20.
Grade scale work group
One of the goals of the Department of Teaching is to, “Engage in Continuous Improvement of Teaching and Learning.” As part of reaching this goal a work group was assigned to look at the grading scales used in the St. Michael- Albertville schools and compare them with comparable districts.
Shari Ledahl, STMA curriculum coordinator, and Jonah Barten, testing and assessments with STMA, reported the recommendations of this group to the STMA School Board. Representatives of different schools, including administrators and counselors, served on the committee. They reviewed best practices and current research, looked at the grading scales of other districts, considered the effect of grades on students, particularly those looking at post-secondary options including scholarships. The work group recommended keeping the current grading system and aligning the middle school and high school grading scales to provide smooth transition.
The elementary schools will follow the high school practice of rounding percentages to the nearest 100th in awarding letter grades. Barten explained that the GPA decimal system used at STMA, like other districts, awards points for the letter given, ignoring pluses or minuses. The Board will take action on this at their next meeting to allow time for comments.
Parent survey
The State of Minnesota requires each district to do a parent satisfaction survey every other year. Six hundred forty-five parents responded to this voluntary opinion opportunity for parents. Parent satisfaction remains high on all areas including whether the district “creates a caring and supportive environment” and “creates a safe environment.”
They were also asked to agree or disagree on if parents were “able to partner with teachers and administrators in decisions made about my child’s education.” They were asked if the district “communicates with me about my child’s progress” and if it “offers adequate technology opportunities” and finally if they are “satisfied with STMA schools.” Teri Johnson, Director of Teaching and Learning, showed that local parent satisfaction is high compared with national numbers. She noted that the number of parent responses is declining but does not recommend spending money to do a full scientific study as no apparent problem areas were found.
Distance learning
The unexpected transition to Distance Learning required that STMA examine and adjust the grading practices in an effort to ensure that the needs of the students are being met as they learn to navigate Distance Learning during a pandemic.
Barten explained to the School Board that “at all levels we tried to make any adjustments that would be least harmful to any students, meaning not affect them in a negative way regarding their grades.” He proposed adjustments to the grading scale for the spring trimester. Under this plan for this trimester kindergarten students will be given a plus for “puts forth effort” or a minus meaning “more effort needed.”
Students in grades one to four will receive a “pass” or an “incomplete.” No final grades will be given for elementary students. Middle school students will receive a “pass” or “fail” but their final grade will be an average of the first two trimesters unless the teacher assigns a project and says that it will count toward the final grade.
No adjustment will be made for the high school except that midterm exams and grades will be delayed until April 30. The teachers will be focusing on the essential standards for each course and will grade students on degree of mastery of those standards.
Director of Teaching and Learning Teri Johnson explained that “we know that there is a lot of stress out there and we cannot control the equity of access to resources. … We want to be sure that we don’t have ramifications that contribute negatively to their grades because of these types of challenges.”
The STMA Board accepted the recommendations. Johnson also said that these recommendations assumed that the students would be returning to their classrooms in May. Since that has changed since the meeting, it is possible other adjustments will be made at their next meeting.
Elementary orientation
The elementary school principals had planned to have orientation days in September to give teachers, parents and students a chance to meet and plan for the school year. Planning for that event was moving ahead until the schools had to focus on planning and implemented distance learning.
The plans for the orientation were to include parent representatives which is more difficult now. Therefore, the principals requested postponing elementary orientation days until the fall of 2021.
Each school will hold an open house as they have in the past.
The Board approved the recommendation. The school calendar for 2020-21 was changed to reflect this decision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.