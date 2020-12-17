At its Dec. 7 meeting, the STMA school board held its yearly truth-in-taxation hearing, approved of the 2021 property tax levy, gave a winter activities update and renewed superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault’s contract, among other agenda items.
The meeting was held in-person, with an option for community members to tune in to an audio stream via Google Meet.
TRUTH IN TAXATION HEARING
The truth-in-taxation meeting for the 2020 payable 2021 property tax levy was the first report of the school board meeting. Because school funding is highly regulated by the state, these presentations are helpful in understanding how the school district budget breaks down into separate funds and revenue streams.
This tax levy is just one source of revenue for a variation of funds including community service, debt service, and the general fund. Similarly, the state’s general education revenue formula has not kept pace with inflation, according to the board, resulting in the need to increase district-specific rates.
For example, the STMA district would have needed to increase its 2020-21 per-pupil allowance by 9.7% beyond the state’s approved increase just to keep up with inflation. That’s about $639 per student.
With this being said, the council proposed a 3.5% increase for the 2021 property tax levy, with a majority of these increases falling under the community service fund category. According to the district’s calculations, homeowners with an estimated market value of about $299,491 should expect a jump of approximately $59 from their 2020 to 2021 school property taxes.
Time was allotted for public comment and questions following the presentation. A few recommendations regarding future truth-in-taxation hearings were made, and one resident brought up his concerns about rising tax rates.
A resident of St. Michael for 30-plus years, he expressed how he, “get(s) irritated with requests higher than 2%,” — a concern that is shared by many taxpayers.
“It looks like spending is going up higher than what people’s income in the community is getting,” he said. “It’s not just the school district, it’s also the county, it’s also the city. In all areas, spending is going higher (as a rate) than income is.”
Superintendent Foucault responded by noting the increased costs of hiring substitute teachers and investing in PPE, as well as lost revenue streams from activities while continuing to pay school personnel. Rising insurance rates, decreased community service funds due to pandemic restrictions, and increased homeschooling were also noted.
“Most likely, we will be looking at some budget cuts this spring in anticipation of fall 2021,” she said.
Later in the meeting, the school board ultimately approved of the 2021 property tax levy.
WINTER ACTIVITIES UPDATE
STMA activities director Keith Cornell gave a winter activities update, and began by thanking everyone for their hard work and support throughout the fall season.
“All things considered, we had an incredibly successful fall,” he said. “As I told parents and kids, I never promised we wouldn’t have any COVID-related issues, because that just wasn’t to be expected. But relatively, I think our coaches, our families, our kids, they all did a really good job, and we really did have the most successful fall we could’ve in terms of activities.”
Moving forward into winter planning, Cornell recapped the recent MSHSL meeting which determined how high school activities were going to continue reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When the governor says we can go, we, the state high school league, have a plan to move forward,” he said. “It doesn’t fall on deaf ears that inside is totally different than outside, and most of the fall was outside, but we were relatively successful with our volleyball team.”
Cornell noted that transportation and busing did, and will continue to, cause challenges for these teams, but they are working through it and adapting with the generosity of parent drivers.
“We’re just sitting and waiting right now to see what comes next,” said Cornell. “I think our activities are as important as ever, we’ve got a lot of kids struggling not being in school and they’re really anticipating those connections.”
As of now, teams are meeting informally 2-3 days a week, and are hoping to be able to start up again on Dec. 21. Cornell said that they are fully aware that a Jan. 4 start date may also be a possibility.
“Our coaches, our advisors, our kids, they’re ready, and they’re willing to do whatever. I think the biggest question will be, ‘Are we allowed to have any fans at all?’”
Cornell told folks to subscribe to the district’s activities Youtube page, since reaching a certain follower count should allow them to directly live stream games from an iPad or other device onto the channel for viewing.
In other news, the entire Lake Conference is moving to an online ticketing platform. This new platform will make contact tracing significantly easier on the two-person team at STMA, and will likely be used moving forward in non-COVID times for pre-sale tickets, big events and the like.
AUDIT SUMMARY
A team at Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich & Co. in Minneapolis recently examined the STMA school district’s financial statements for the fiscal year that ended in June 2020. A representative from the firm presented some findings from the audit report before the board.
The audit found two “deficiencies” in the district’s control over their own financial reporting, noting the small staff size as the main concern. There were also a few instances of noncompliance regarding the child nutrition cluster program, and a situation in which the district did not file an annual unclaimed property report with the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
As for the auditors’ other observations and recommendations, the district was encouraged to “include a robust financial risk assessment process,” when making budgetary decisions based on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report also details deficits in the 2020 total general fund revenues, which were $67,247,510 for the year ending June 30. This was $917,034 — or 1.3 percent — under the final budget. Of this deficit, state revenues were under budget by $902,382, “primarily in general education aid, due to the district serving fewer students than projected.” Other lost revenue can be explained by decreased admission sales, activity fees and decreased donations from the community, all due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regardless, last year’s general fund total revenues were $1,371,348 higher than the previous, which the report says is, “mainly due to increases in the general property tax levy, and increased state funding for general education and special education.”
The board ultimately approved the audit.
RENEWAL OF SUPERINTENDENT CONTRACT
The board also renewed Superintendent Foucault’s contract for the 2021-2024 period. Dr. Foucault will not be taking a pay raise, essentially making the same earnings for four straight years including this last year. This is very rare, and amicable if you will, for a superintendent to not take a pay raise.
The school board expressed their gratitude for Dr. Foucault during this time, before approving of the contract renewal.
OTHER
The council approved of a resolution granting the district associate membership in the Southwest Metro Intermediate District 288. This motion allows students with additional needs to partake in the Southwest Metro’s alternative, special education, and care-based programs. Participating students receive academic assistance as well as mental health services, and the motion was ultimately approved by the board. Since Buffalo is also a member, it is likely that there will eventually be programs closer to the STMA district region, according to director of special services Dr. Amy Larkin.
The board approved the modified academic calendar, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact learning methods and planning.
The board approved of a joint partnership with the city of Albertville to connect fiber optic access between City Hall and the ice arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.