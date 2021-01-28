The STMA boys’ basketball team searched for its first win of the season, but lost twice in conference play as they got off to an 0-3 start with losses to Edina and Hopkins in the second week.
The Knights stuck with Edina for much of the first half, not allowing the Hornets to build a big lead. The score at halftime would be 34-30 in favor of the Hornets as the Knights did their best to keep up on the scoreboard.
In the second half, however, things got away from the Knights as has been the usual story during the delayed 2021 season. Edina outscored the Knights 46-29 in the second half to eventually pull away for a 76-63 victory.
STMA had balanced scoring in the loss, with Wyatt Blakstvedt and Johnny Tennyson each scoring 12 points to lead the way. On the other side, the Hornets had three players score in double figures, with Gabe Jobe’s 24 points pacing all scorers in the game.
HOPKINS
The Knights traveled to Hopkins on Friday night once again in search of win number one on the season. They would not find it at Hopkins, falling by a score of 71-48.
Once again, the Knights kept it close in the first half. The score was 15-10 in favor of Hopkins with 10:44 left in the half, then it got slightly closer a few minutes later. Hopkins led by nine points at the break.
The second half was where the wheels came off for the Knights as they fell behind by double digits early. With just over ten minutes remaining in the game, the Knights found themselves down by 19 points.
Hopkins kept the Knights in that spot for the rest of the game, taking a 65-45 lead with just three minutes left.
STMA hosted Eden Prairie on Tuesday night. They stay home to host Sartell-St. Stephen on Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.