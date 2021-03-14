Students are back in the classroom for the St. Michael - Albertville School district, but the storm is far from over for STMA staff and families. Unanticipated costs associated with the pandemic joined with decreasing enrollment has landed the district with a $4.1 million deficit for this fiscal year.
Projections show that this deficit will climb to nearly $8 million by 2023 if drastic measures are not taken, so the District Finance Advisory Committee and School Board have been working to approve of such adjustments. This committee consists of various community members both in and out of the education system, including Albertville City Councilor Aaron Cocking and Mayor Keith Wettschrek from St. Michael.
Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault and her administrative team were ultimately instructed to cut back their budget by $4.5 million, with various actions approved to help mitigate losses.
Among these losses will be about 40-50 district staff positions — not all teachers — and class sizes will be increased for the 2022 school year. Superintendent Foucault and other non-union workers also have frozen their salaries in addition to reducing overall professional development costs. The walk zone for the district will also be expanded to cut transportation costs.
“As we look ahead, we will work collaboratively with all of our stakeholders to examine various options for creating a sustainable and balanced budget that aligns with our core values and retains our commitment to excellence,” said Superintendent Foucault. “These values include putting students first, maintaining a world-class staff and minimizing impacts on taxpayers.”
Decreasing enrollment in itself cost the district about $2.5 million in budgeted state aid revenue this year, but Foucault is not willing to give up the STMA standard for academics, athletics and the like.
“We aren’t going to play games with the community,” she said.
The district published its financial documents and other relevant materials alongside a message sent to STMA parents last week, and School Board meetings remain open to the public for those who would like to further understand the nature of the shortage. Transparency is key to Superintendent Foucault and administrative staff, who have been sharing updates throughout the entire pandemic.
But even last June based on the preliminary budget, the district was set to spend only about $1.7 million for the FY2021 deficit. However, the revised budget — which was approved by the school board at its Feb. 1 meeting — revealed it is much higher at $4.1 million.
“Looking forward, there are hard choices in front of us that none of us predicted or wanted,” said Superintendent Foucault. “However, the time to act is now and if we make difficult choices this year and next, we are confident that we can protect and preserve the tradition of excellence our students deserve and our families and community expect.”
The next STMA School Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 15, at 7 p.m. in the Middle School West Media Center.
