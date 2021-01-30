At its Jan. 19 meeting, the St. Michael-Albertville School Board congratulated its ‘Courtesy and Respect’ award winners from the first trimester and approved its maintenance unit contracts. Before the regular meeting, the board also met for its work session on racial equity.
COURTESY AND RESPECT AWARDS
Board chair Drew Scherber, STMA High School principal John Reeves and Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault spoke about the deserving students awarded for their courtesy and respect during the previous trimester. This award is given to students who embody STMA’s values of responsibility, honesty and kindness, so this semester’s winners masked up to proudly receive their plaques and congratulations.
This trimester’s winners were as follows:
Seniors — Kaitlyn Braun, Frederick Booker and Emma Strait
Juniors — Ian Strusz, Rachael Shedlov and Olivia Brill
Sophomores — Drew Bushard, Ava Young. Alyssa Nehring and Guangzehng Zheng
Freshmen — Judsona Chea, William Kassem and Thomas DeVries
scherber receives award
Chair Scherber recently received the Leadership Development Award at the MSBA Recognition Ceremony. Scherber was awarded with this certificate after completing a four part workshop series covering topics in finance, management, policy and more.
OTHER
APPROVED the master 2020-22 contract agreement for all maintenance staff. Not much discussion was had other than positive remarks and praise for the maintenance team keeping the schools safe and clean.
APPROVED of special education staffing requests after a presentation from manager of special services, Dr. Amy Larkin. A question was asked about whether the district would have enough room for these new positions, and Dr. Larkin reassured the board that they should be able to accommodate these new staff with existing spaces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.