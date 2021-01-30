STMA Courtesy and Respect winners

At its Jan. 19 meeting, the St. Michael-Albertville School Board congratulated its ‘Courtesy and Respect’ award winners from the first trimester and approved its maintenance unit contracts. Before the regular meeting, the board also met for its work session on racial equity.

COURTESY AND RESPECT AWARDS

Board chair Drew Scherber, STMA High School principal John Reeves and Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault spoke about the deserving students awarded for their courtesy and respect during the previous trimester. This award is given to students who embody STMA’s values of responsibility, honesty and kindness, so this semester’s winners masked up to proudly receive their plaques and congratulations.

This trimester’s winners were as follows:

Seniors — Kaitlyn Braun, Frederick Booker and Emma Strait

Juniors — Ian Strusz, Rachael Shedlov and Olivia Brill

Sophomores — Drew Bushard, Ava Young. Alyssa Nehring and Guangzehng Zheng

Freshmen — Judsona Chea, William Kassem and Thomas DeVries

scherber receives award

Chair Scherber recently received the Leadership Development Award at the MSBA Recognition Ceremony. Scherber was awarded with this certificate after completing a four part workshop series covering topics in finance, management, policy and more.

OTHER

APPROVED the master 2020-22 contract agreement for all maintenance staff. Not much discussion was had other than positive remarks and praise for the maintenance team keeping the schools safe and clean.

APPROVED of special education staffing requests after a presentation from manager of special services, Dr. Amy Larkin. A question was asked about whether the district would have enough room for these new positions, and Dr. Larkin reassured the board that they should be able to accommodate these new staff with existing spaces.

