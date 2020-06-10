Class of 2020, we know that you have missed out on a lot. Your entire final trimester at your school, sports and games, proms, gatherings and more.
One of the most iconic events that you will be missing is your graduation day. You’ll receive your cap and gown and your diploma. But it won’t be the same. There will be no stage to cross and receive your diploma as family and friends look on from the audience.
We think this is a great time to look back and reminisce with you and your younger selves.
In 2008, we asked kindergarten students what they wanted to be when they grew up and what they needed to do to make that happen. Earlier this month we reached out and asked if these former kindergartners, now the Class of 2020, would share with us if their career plans had changed. We also asked how the end of the school year had impacted them. Below are the responses we received.
Remember those dreams you had back in kindergarten. The possibilities were endless. Your future possibilities are still endless. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors. Stay strong, confident and be ready to take on whatever life hands you. Congrats, Class of 2020!
- The Crow River News staff
*** to be completed...***
