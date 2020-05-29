By Peg Craig
Contributing Writer
The St. Michael Albertville School Board met electronically May 18 as allowed by State and Federal Emergency Executive Orders. They provided a link for the public to also attend electronically and a tape of the meeting is available for review. The Board met to make adjustments to the High School Grading System and make staffing changes for next fall.
HIGH SCHOOL GRADING FOR DISTANCE LEARNING
Because of the unexpected change to Distance Learning the STMA staff and School Board adjusted the grading practices at the high school to meet the needs of students under the new system. Some students were able to make the transition more smoothly than others. The period for covering the materials in the third semester was shortened and the teachers focused on the essential standards for each course. The Teaching and Learning Department gathered input from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and from parents, principals, teacher and students.
At the end of the trimester the STMA High School Students will receive grades of A, B, C, P or NC. The letter grades A, B, and C will be given to students with 100% to 70% scores and will give the students credits toward graduation and count towards a student’s GPA. A Students with a score of 60% to 69% will get a Pass (P) which will give credit toward graduation but will not affect their GPA. Students with less than 60% will get a grade of No Credit (NC) and no credit toward graduation and no effect on the GPA. Students receiving NC for courses required for graduation are expected to work with their counselor to enroll in credit recovery or re-enroll in the courses prior to graduation. Director of Teaching and Learning Teri Johnson explained that “the No Credit is allowing for a revision of student records at a later time.”
School Board member Carol Steffens asked how the High School was dealing with students who were not responding to Distance Learning. Principal Bob Driver explained that attendance was taken in each class each day and if teachers were not getting responses from students, counselors were following up. Board member Hollee Saville said that the staff and teachers are working with families where Distance Learning is difficult to meet the needs of those students. STMA Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault said that the district has provided devices as needed and is paying for “hot spots” to enable families to use the internet.
STAFF REDUCTIONS
The pandemic response and predicted lower enrollment for the next school year has made cuts in staffing necessary. Superintendent Foucault has met with the principals of the various schools to find out what cuts would have the least impact on students and staff and would keep equality of programs and class sizes across the district. She recommended cutting eleven staff members for the next school year. In most cases this will mean not filling positions left vacant by resignations and retirements. She explained how other staff members could cover these spaces as necessary. She told the Board to expect additional cuts next year to reduce deficit spending. The recommendation was approved.
Foucault followed up by recommending a hiring freeze for fiscal year 2021. Exceptions would be made for new special education students who require additional assistance as the district must provide those services. The Board members approved the recommendation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.