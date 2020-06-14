By PEG CRAIG
Contributing Writer
The St. Michael-Albertville School Board met electronically June 1 as allowed by State and Federal Emergency Executive Orders. They provided a link for the public to also attend electronically and a recording of the meeting is available for review. The Board met to meet the new STMA High School Principal, hear reports on Q-Comp and Equity and act on Summer School programming.
HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL
John Reeves has been hired to replace Robert Driver as Principal of the St. Michael-Albertville High School starting on July 1. He is currently serving as Assistant Principal at Monticello High School.
He introduced himself to the STMA School Board at the beginning of the meeting. Driver is moving to the Teaching and Learning Department as the Director of Curriculum and Student Programming.
QUALITY COMPENSATION REPORT
Teacher Matthew Amundson reported to the school board on the Quality Compensation program known as Q Comp, which is in its sixth year in the district. Amundson is on leave from classroom teaching to head up a group of seven teachers who act as instructional coaches at each school to provide on-going professional development.
Amundson said, “We know that STMA staff work very hard, they are great teachers and yet we also recognize the importance and strength of professional growth.” Teachers throughout the district were asked about the effectiveness of the program. Most felt that the coaching helped them develop professionally.
Each teacher is part of a Professional Learning Community and they said that these groups had positive impacts on their teaching. Each group sets a goal at the beginning of the year and meets each week to assess progress in meeting that goal.
During the time of distance learning when direct observation of classrooms was impossible, the coaches continued to meet regularly with teachers to discuss their concerns and offer suggestions and encouragement. They are continuing to review responses from the staff. The final report will be sent to the Minnesota Department of Education.
EQUITY REPORT
The Minnesota Department of Education requires all districts to provide equitable high-quality programs for all students and has drawn up a list of ten commitments to equity on which to measure success. All students are to have access to and meaningful participation in their education resulting in positive outcomes. The STMA District promotes equity as part of its commitment to continuous improvement. Dr. Amy Larkin, Director of Special Services, explained that “the vision is that STMA will provide equitable educational opportunities for all students and eliminate racial and economic predictors of student success.”
The STMA District Racial Equity Team has been working for the first two years on teaching leaders in the district to talk about race and the impact of racism.
The next step will be to identify barriers to educational access and determine how to eliminate them and create high quality programs where all students can thrive. In the coming year the Racial Equity Team will bring the entire staff into this process and will provide tools for teachers to use in talking about race and working toward opening doors for all students.
SUMMER SCHOOL
STMA Curriculum Coordinator Shari Ledahl presented the plan for Summer School programming within the continuing distance learning guidelines.
STMA will be providing summer school credit recovery programming to students in grades nine to 12 for students at-risk and off-track for graduation.
The instruction will be through distance learning. At the start of the next school year elementary teachers will review essential standards from the third trimester. Middle school students who did not pass their courses will not be required to attend summer school. Additional supports will be put in place for them next fall.
Special Education students will continue to receive services through the Extended School Year program mandated by the Minnesota Department of Education. The School Board approved the plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.