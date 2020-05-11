St. Michael Catholic School has hired Atlanta-area Catholic educator and NET Ministries alumna Melissa Ginther as its new principal. Ginther will join the school this summer, replacing long-time principal Jennifer Haller, who has been hired by the Catholic Schools Center of Excellence in St. Paul as its first director of excellence.
“We are blessed with more than 140 years of Catholic education here in St. Michael and a history of strong leadership, so we took this decision very seriously,” said Rev. Peter Richards, pastor of St. Michael Catholic Church. “We were blessed with a great pool of applicants, so it was not easy. Melissa has committed herself to being a disciple and making disciples, and her leadership and energy will serve our parish for years to come. Our school and students are in good hands.”
Ginther comes to St. Michael from St. Piux X Catholic High School in Atlanta, where she currently serves as a high school theology teacher and softball coach while working to complete her master of arts degree in education leadership from the University of Notre Dame. She has also worked as a Catholic youth minister and served as a missionary on the discipleship team embedded at St. Michael and fell in love with the parish and community.
“Words cannot express the joy have about this opportunity,” Ginther said. “I recall being a NET team member sent to serve the youth of St. Michael and Albertville in September 2007. The joy we encountered here called us to be better disciples, and as we headed home in May, I knew I was not finished serving this community. I had no idea that sentiment would abide within my heart and mind for the next 12 years and lead me back to serve St. Michael Catholic School. I am eager to meet the students and families that call StMCS home and so thankful for the opportunity to serve in such a faith-filled, passionate and zealous parish.”
“I am so excited to work with Melissa as our new principal,” said Rev. Park, who has been assigned to replace Richards in July. “She has a tremendous passion for Christ and a deep love for Catholic education. I am confident that her zeal and enthusiasm will be a blessing to the students, teachers and parents of our Catholic school. Let’s all be praying for her as she takes on this leadership role in our community.”
Ginther is expected to start at the school in early June. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Haller postponed her departure and is connecting with Ginther to assist with her transition.
