The Lady Knights lost two of three games, defeating Edina before losing to Maple Grove and Wayzata to fall to 9-5 on the season.
STMA defeated Edina 7-6 on May 3 behind a strong offensive performance from Emma Vike, who had three hits and drove in three runs. Emma Miller also had three hits in the game and Izzy Berning had three RBI, with Sophie Juntenen driving in a run as well.
Overall, the Lady Knights had 14 hits in the game. Ella Luoto struck out 10 batters in the victory.
MAPLE GROVE
The Lady Knights battled Maple Grove, but a meltdown in the seventh inning led to their demise in a 6-1 loss on May 5.
Most of the scoring happened in the seventh inning. After a close game, Maple Grove blew the game open in the seventh with an offensive barrage, leading 6-0 when it was all said and done.
The lone bright spot in the game came when Khendal Johnson led off the bottom of the seventh with her first varsity home run. The Lady Knights put two more runners on but stranded them as the game came to a close.
Hannah Greeno and Emma Vike each had two hits for the Lady Knights, who had seven in total.
Paige Holm took the loss for the Lady Knights.
Head coach Kellie Shumway gave Maple Grove credit for hitting the ball late in the game.
“We played a really good game, though, and I’m excited to hopefully get a chance to play them again,” she said.
WAYZATA
The Lady Knights ended the week by falling 2-0 to Wayzata on May 7 afternoon.
STMA played Eden Prairie on Monday, May 10, after press deadline. They travel to Champlin to take on Champlin Park on Friday, March 14, at 4:30 p.m.
