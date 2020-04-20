The sign (first photo) informing children that the playground at Swamp Lake Park is closed is, in many ways, a sign of the times as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter our way of life. In these strange times, it also possible to see signs of hope and inspiration (subsequent photos). Although social distancing practices mean face-to-face contact is limited these days, schools, businesses and children with chalk are spreading messages of hope, encouragement and inspiration, as seen in these examples in St. Michael and Albertville.

