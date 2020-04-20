The sign (first photo) informing children that the playground at Swamp Lake Park is closed is, in many ways, a sign of the times as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter our way of life. In these strange times, it also possible to see signs of hope and inspiration (subsequent photos). Although social distancing practices mean face-to-face contact is limited these days, schools, businesses and children with chalk are spreading messages of hope, encouragement and inspiration, as seen in these examples in St. Michael and Albertville.
Signs of the times and signs of hope
Brad O'Neil
Sports Editor
