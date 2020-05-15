The class of 2020 will miss out on senior prom dates, awards ceremonies, graduation ceremonies and more than two months of in-person classes, as well as the entire spring sports season and other anticipated events, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the shutdown of school activities. To help give the seniors some of the recognition they are missing out on, schools across America are celebrating their senior classes in various alternative ways. Local school districts have joined a nationwide trend of honoring the class of 2020 with customized lawn signs. These signs for four local districts as well as an area homeschool co-op were spotted around the Crow River News coverage area on Monday afternoon. (Photos by Brad O’Neil) 

