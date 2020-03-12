The Wright County Sheriff’s Office provided the annual update (for 2019) to the Albertville City Council, and proposed a 5% contract increase for 2020.
The sheriff’s office provided a 10-year look back at the city’s contracting history with the sheriff. The 2010 rate was $57.5 hourly at an annual cost of $503,700. The 2019 number was $74.5 hourly and annual cost of $761,390. The 2020 projected cost is $78.25 hourly for a projected cost of $801,906.
In 2019 sheriff deputies responded to 5,202 calls for service in Albertville. Of these, 3,083 were turned into a case report and required further investigation by deputies.
Significant crime calls included three for assault, six for burglary, 19 court order violations, 33 drug calls, 55 fraud complaints, two robberies, seven sex-related calls, and 335 thefts.
PLAN COMMISSION
In other news, staff is advertising for letters of interest from resients to serve on the city’s Planning Commission.
Two terms expired Dec. 31, and city councilor/former commissioner Walter Hudson was named to fill the remaining months on councilor John Vetsch’s term after Vetsch retired, meaning there are three openings on the commission.
Review of letters of interest and interviews are tentatively planned for this month. Official appointment to the Planning Commission will then be made by the council. Submit letter of interest to: City of Albertville, Attn: City Clerk, 5959 Main Avenue NE, Albertville, MN 5530. For more information, call 763-496-6801 or email kolson@ci.albertville.mn.us.
In other action, the council:
APPROVED purchase of 30 structural fire fighting helmets and 28 pairs of wildland fire fighting pants.
HEARD that Kwik Trip is underway and working towards a July completion.
