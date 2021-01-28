The River Hawks defeated Wayzata and fell to Edina in a shutout, suffering their first loss of the season in the process.
North Wright County’s strong third period led them to a victory over Wayzata on Jan.19.
The only goal for much of the night came in the first period to give Wayzata a 1-0 lead. After a scoreless second period, the River Hawks sprang into action in the third.
Seven minutes into the third, Lilly Gillespie (Sydney Petersen) tied the game at 1-1. The River Hawks would not trail again in the game.
Jenna Allen (Josie Van Kuyk) scored the winning goal for the River Hawks, and Gillespie (Petersen, Chloe Finnerty) added a second goal to make it a 3-1 comeback victory, and the second win of the year.
Jadyn Weiser saved 25 shots in the victory.
Head coach Cailyn Olesen said that she was pleased with the effort of her team.
“We’re a young team and we’re learning every shift, every period, every game,” she said.
EDINA
The River Hawks suffered their first loss of the season against Edina in a 4-0 shutout. North Wright County was outshot 16-2 in the opening period, and Edina got two goals out of it. They added goals in the second and third periods to complete the shutout win.
Edina outshot the River Hawks 36-8 in the game.
