The Lady Knights beat Moorhead 81-49 on Saturday to earn their way into the section final.
STMA earned a first-round bye with the top seed, allowing the team to skip Thursday night’s action. The resting period paid off as they played a crisp game and advanced.
The first half was close as the two teams battled, but the Lady Knights got out to a 33-20 lead late in the half and settled in with a 35-25 lead at halftime.
The second half saw the Lady Knights pull away in classic fashion as the lead grew to 14, then 18, then 28 points. STMA led 76-46 with just a few minutes left in the game when Moorhead called its final timeout.
Tessa Johnson led the way with 22 points in the contest. Mackenzie Kramer scored 20, and Lily Tennyson had 19. The three combined to make 15 of 20 three-point attempts.
The Lady Knights will face Maple Grove in the section final at Monticello High School on Thursday.
