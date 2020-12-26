This holiday undoubtedly feels different. Aunts and uncles may be celebrating from afar, grandma and grandpa through a screen, and even if your family get-together looks the same, we all know that it really isn’t. 2020 brought hurdle after hurdle, but we have made it through. (Well … almost.)
Regardless of how your year and holidays are going, we all deserve to celebrate with some good ole’ fashioned holiday fun. Forget Yahtzee and cribbage — this year, the Claus family is ringing in the new year with puzzles, puzzles, and more puzzles.
And what better place to stock up on games and gifts for yourself and your loved ones than Albertville’s own Kremer’s Toy and Hobby?
This family-owned and operated Albertville mainstay opened up back in February 2013, and has been filling the Crow River region with fun playthings ever since.
A quick stroll through the store will leave shoppers mind boggled — model cars, assorted yarn, miniature furniture, grow-it-yourself crystal kits scattered throughout the aisles — but along the back wall people will find the Kremer goldmine of in-stock puzzles.
After initial quarantining this past spring, many hobby stores including Kremer’s were wiped out of much of their puzzle stock as the world battled off cabin fever. But Kremer’s storefront is now restocked, and chock-full of Christmastime puzzles for the family.
Not in the festive mood? No worries. City landscapes will help you reminisce the traveling days of yesteryear, while cute animals or novelty characters can keep the kiddos occupied when the adults need to take a break and hit the eggnog.
Kremer’s will even gift wrap any — and all — of your purchases at no additional cost. (Sound a little like elves, to me.)
So if you stop by to finish up your holiday shopping, be sure to channel your inner kid and check out the Polar Express train choo-choo-ing its way around the store’s track.
As the folks at Kremer’s say, “Everybody needs a hobby.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.