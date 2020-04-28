On Monday evening, the Albertville Friendly City Days planning committee made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 festival, which was to have taken place June 10-14, over concerns relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The committee first made its decision public in a Facebook post. In a release, the committee stated, “It is with great regret that Albertville Friendly City Days 2020 will be cancelled due to the coronavirus. With the safety of participants, vendors and sponsors in mind, the planning committee had no choice but to cancel the popular event that for 32 years marked the start of summer.”
The cancellation of Albertville’s festival is the latest in a string of spring and summer events that have been canceled throughout the state and the nation, coming exactly one week after Rogers announced that its annual Rockin Rogers festival would not be held this year. Another local casualty of the pandemic is the 2020 Maple Grove City Days Festival, which was also officially canceled this week.
The committee had previously stated that the big logistics challenge of organization the event would preclude the possibility of postponing Friendly City Days to later in the year. In its cancelation release, the committee said it looks forward to a successful return of the event June 10-13, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.