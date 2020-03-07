A new Irish dance studio in Albertville has already experienced success in national competition.
Alyssah Rengel opened O’Neill School of Irish Dance in December. The studio recently brought six dancers to the CRN North America Irish Dance Championships in Minneapolis. They competed against dancers from across North America and Ireland with a team win in Freestyle by Elizabeth Simpson, Genevieve Simpson, Taylor Johnsrud, and Ruby Miller. For the solo championship, Elizabeth won the top prize of first place while Taylor placed fourth and Jaina Johnson placed seventh in the U19 division. Genevieve placed fifth in the solo U17 division. Elizabeth, Genevieve, Taylor, and Jaina also qualified to compete in the World Championship in Ireland in June.
“We’re band news,” Rengel said. “I had a few friends of mine interested in my coaching since I wasn’t dancing anymore (got married and had a baby). It took off from there!”
They meet in Millenium Dance Company’s building in Albertville on Saturdays.
“We are a small school but hope to grow this family of ours larger and larger each year,” Rengel said. “We’re reaching new dancers from beginner stages to advanced champion level. We compete in open platform competitions around the world and have several dancers traveling to Ireland to compete in the CRN World Championships.”
Rengel started dancing at age 12 “and the love for the sport grew from there,” she said.
She added, “Now my passion is coaching and choreographing. I love how uniquely creative our school is in our dances. We do ‘freestyle’ competitive numbers that have a theme, fun music and even costumes and props. Our performance pieces are just as fun with up beat Irish tunes. O’Neill School of Irish Dance is an open platform Irish dance studio and will be performing in Wayzata several times leading into St. Patrick’s Day. They will also be performing at the Day of Irish Dance at the Landmark Center in St. Paul Sunday, March 15.
For more information, contact Rengel at oneillschoolofirishdance@gmail.com.
