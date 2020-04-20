“Desperate times call for desperate measures” is a familiar saying, and Love INC-Heartland has been taking that to heart recently. Despite the shelter at home order, there are still unmet needs in the community, so Love INC staff has been working to strike a careful balance between serving neighbors and being safe.
The thrift stores are closed, so they are not taking donations at this time and, as in many organizations, staff are working more from home and staggering limited in-office schedules to minimize contact yet still serve those in need in various ways.
“We have switched to teleconferencing for our transformational ministry classes and seen nearly full ‘attendance’ from participants who are hungry for the support of our mentors and the camaraderie of other attendees even though it’s by virtual means,” Executive Director Doug Stewart said.
These sessions help people break some of the patterns and habits that perpetuate poverty and unhealthy situations, an example of a philosophy Love INC holds strongly to “offer a hand up not a hand out.”
With the necessary step of closing its thrift stores, Love INC has also begun selling merchandise online to keep some dollars coming in. Another valuable “pivot” is outbound calling by staff and volunteers to do welfare checks and offer encouragement, resources and prayer.
“Our team is also partnering with other organizations who provide food delivery and food shelf work by finishing critical paperwork and deploying volunteer drivers,” Stewart said. “All that being said, two of our most important sources of financial support – the thrift stores and our annual fundraiser – are on hold, potentially for an extended time. We yearn to serve folks in the effective ways we have for years and really need the financial support of the communities we serve. We are so grateful to those willing and able to help us help others.”
Facebook pages launched
In order to better serve its communities, Love INC - Heartland is launching separate Facebook pages for its two thrift stores. The two stores operate in different communities, with different customers and different needs.
General Love INC- Heartland news, such as fund raisers and events will be posted on both Facebook pages. Love INC followers should unfollow the old Love INC- Heartland page, which will be ideactivated soon. Instead, follow the new pages, Love INC - Heartland Delano Thrift Store and Love INC - Heartland Howard Lake Thrift Store.
Both thrift stores are currently closed due to COVID-19 regulations. Re-opening dates will be posted on the new Facebook pages.
Stewart gave this update on how Love INC-Heartland is adapting to serve neighbors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic:
• Calling campaign — Deploying volunteers and staff to do well-visit calls from home to check on home-bound neighbors, identify needs and offer encouragement, support and prayers in a time of even greater isolation.
• Re-stocking its personal care item (PCI) ministry partners and using the two thrift stores as drop-off locations.
• Shifting its transformational ministry classes to teleconferencing to continue the Fresh Start program. “Attendees have expressed that they are thirsting for the fellowship, so we want to keep that sense of community going strong,” Stewart said.
• Partnering with organizations such as Wright County Community Action to identify people in Love INC communities and in its church partner network who might need programs offering frozen meals, mobile food shelves, and personal grocery shoppers.
• Evaluating options to pivot its thrift stores to e-commerce platforms to continue to provide affordable merchandise and generate income for Love INC in a safe fashion.
“Needs for Love INC are growing daily,” Stewart said. “Now more than ever, we need your support.”
Donations can be made online at LoveIncHeartland.org/donate or mail your support to Love INC Heartland, PO Box 143, 318, Railroad Avenue, Delano, MN 55328.
