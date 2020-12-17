A local instructor at World Taekwondo Academy of St. Michael-Albertville, Patrick Hoth, age 50, was recently charged with criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree against a minor who was taking lessons from him.
The minor, whose details the paper will keep private, reported being victimized by Hoth on “several occasions.” According to the criminal complaint, Hoth inappropriately touched the minor, in addition to making inappropriate statements regarding their relationship on more than one occasion.
During the investigation, the minor also stated that, on one occasion when they tried to leave his office after he made them feel uncomfortable, he grabbed them by the belt and physically picked up the student.
The student had recently been taking one-on-one lessons with Hoth, who told the student not to tell their mother about the extra lessons, according to the complaint. The family was not charged for these lessons.
The complaint states the student reported that Hoth would often take them back to his office and shut off the lights while inappropriately touching them. According to the complaint, other students at the academy had previously made comments about this student being Hoth’s “favorite” and said the two would “take many walks in the woods.”
Hoth did not provide a statement to the detective on this case, but has been charged by summons and has a Dec. 31 court date.
