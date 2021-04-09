“When you put toddlers together with a pile of puppies … people find it kind of hard to say no.”
Local foster dog-mom Kelly Beamish-Erickson, of Loretto, knows how to get people to care about issues she is passionate about, and last month, she and her friend Kristi Hall, of Albertville, put their kiddos to work to fundraiser for local organization, Ruff Start Rescue.
After putting out a call on social media and arranging an Amazon wish list of puppy and kitten items, the two families were able to rack up some serious goodies for Ruff Start. At the end of the fundraiser, the numbers tallied up to:
453 pounds of dry puppy food, 9 cases of wet puppy food, 87 stuffed toys and balls, 55 leashes, 17 collars, 41 bags of treats, 2 sets of whelping collars, 1 can of puppy milk replacer, 80 fleece blankets.
Beamish-Erickson’s family have been fostering puppies for nearly eight years now, but started working with Ruff Start about a year ago.
“And we’ve had … oh gosh, I think we have had 38 foster puppies,” she said. “We typically take a group of them, depending on the litter size, [so] they eat together, they play together, they sleep together, and they wear each other out.”
The Hall gang became Ruff Start fosters shortly after the Beamish-Erickson’s, but the bond between the families goes way back.
“She actually adopted one of my foster dogs eight years ago, and so we became really good friends,” laughs Beamish-Erickson.
The five kids — ranging from age two to pre-teens — used their different skills and networks to help spread the word about their online fundraiser, with all of the donations shipped directly to the Beamish-Erickson household. Beamish-Erickson and her little ones are no stranger to holding philanthropic drives, but this event was their first for Ruff Start.
“What I’ve found over the years is that everybody wants to help, you just need to make it so unbelievably easy for them,” she said. “And to click, go into the Amazon list, add to cart, and then it automatically gets delivered to us — you’re good to go.”
Each child set their own goals — some a bit high, naturally — and tracked orders along the way so they could post updates for those interested in donating. The kids also made fleece blankets and soft toys for the animals, a tradition that Beamish-Erickson’s eldest daughter upholds for each and every foster in and out of their home.
“It was a great experience for our kids,” she said. “They’re used to this, so they know there is a need. They know there’s so many animals that need homes, and they know we’re not adopting any more.”
“We are a temporary place for these animals, to help them find their forever families.”
Beamish-Erickson said that this will likely become a yearly drive that she, Hall and their children do together, as the need for foster pet care won’t be going away any time soon.
If anyone is interested in learning more about Ruff Start Rescue or the foster application process, visitruffstartrescue.org
