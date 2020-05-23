Moral support, but no second for Hudson’s motion
The May 18 Zoom meeting of the Albertville City Council attracted much local attention as a result of one particular resolution before the council, introduced by Member Walter Hudson. If passed, the resolution would have seen the city decline to its resources to enforce “any of Gov. Walz’s Emergency Executive Orders, including but not limited to, Executive Order 20-33 and any other orders that infringe on people’s constitutionally protected rights, especially as it relates to COVID-19,” nor would the city cooperate with any other jurisdiction to enforce any such order.
Executive Order 20-33, one of 58 orders Walz has made since declaring a peacetime emergency relating to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, was an extension of the state stay-at-home order and closure of restaurants, bars and related establishments. The stay-at-home order for individuals expired May 18 as did some restrictions on retail businesses. Restaurants may begin reopening, under restricted conditions, on June 1.
Discussion on the motion was lively and included spoken contributions from three community members as well as the first extensive use of the Chat function since the Council’s current “Zoom Era” began.
The city council for Lakefield in Jackson County made headlines around the state for passing a similar resolution two weeks ago, and other city councils, including those of Hanover and Rogers, have recently passed resolutions asking for local relief from the state’s business closure orders.
Hudson’s argument
Hudson’s argument for the passage of the resolution appealed broadly to citizens’ rights of free movement and commerce, to the United States Constitution in general and to the Fourteenth Amendment in particular: “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law; nor deny any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
In broaching the subject to the Council, Hudson said, “The purpose is not to overturn the Governor’s order; we don’t have that power ... but we do have the power to decide how we’re going to utilize the city’s resources, and we do have a moral authority and can speak with a political voice in protest when our residents’ rights are being violated.”
Hudson added, “We’ve been sitting by in this unprecedented situation, that I don’t think the authors of current law ever anticipated, where the will of one man [Gov. Walz] has shut down our entire economy, closed businesses, put people out of worker and basically pressed pause on peoples’ lives and their capacity to earn and thrive.”
Hudson called the Walz’s executive orders “arbitrary” regarding what kinds of businesses have been allowed to stay open and which have not.
Legal analysis
The Council sought advice from City Attorney Mike Couri, who noted that Minnesota Statute 12.21 says the Governor “may amend, make or rescind necessary orders and rules to carry out emergency management.”
“By law, the Governor has the authority to make whatever rules he deems necessary,” Couri said, while also noting that there are some legal challenges ongoing in different states over governors’ emergency powers and/or executive order powers. He went on to say that most such challenges have been defeated in the past.
Couri raised the possibility that the city could be named in a lawsuit by someone claiming to have contracted the coronavirus in Albertville, and the League of Minnesota Cities might not cover legal defense costs if the city had passed a resolution like the one before it on May 18, pushing such costs onto the city. He further noted that the state could potentially revoke the liquor license of an Albertville bar that might open in the wake of a local non-enforcement resolution. Finally, he noted that the bonding bill currently being sussed out in the state legislature includes two Albertville items, $60 million for the Interstate 94 project and $2.5 million for the wastewater project, and that those items could possibly be at risk if the city were to pass its resolution, if the legislature or the Governor were in the mood to strike at cities that issued resolutions against state orders.
“This is all new,” Couri cautioned. “This is the first time we’ve seen anyone have this pushback against the Governor’s office, so when we talk about what might happen, there’s a lot of unknown and it’s not really predictable.”
Member Aaron Cocking said, “If I was Governor of Minnesota, I would have reopened the state weeks ago, but I’m not...I think it’s unconscionable that we’re preventing businesses from making a livelihood by the order of government...but I have zero compulsion about saying that the Governor will never sign a [bonding] bill containing money for a city that does this to him.”
Hudson lamented the fact that such “retribution” had to be considered, calling a potential withholding of funds “a tyrannical consideration” on the part of the state and/or the Governor: “If that’s the condition under which we’re operating, that is the reason we need to stand up in the midst of this unprecedented power grab and say, ‘we’re not going to deal with it anymore.’ If we don’t object to this, we’re consenting to it, and we’re saying that the Governor can decide to shut down the state and we’ll be silent as long as we get our bonding money.”
Community input
The number of participants in the Zoom meeting hovered at or above 30, indicating a high level of community interest in the resolution at hand. The Council and Couri heard questions and comments from citizens tuned in to the meeting, and the Chat feature saw arguments for and against.
In the “for” category, Korey Bannerman wrote in the Chat app, “Sometimes you have to fight for freedom, sometimes you have to fight for what is right. One person cannot retain this much power solely, checks and balances hold high in a constitutional republic.”
An attendee whose only display name was “iPhone” wrote, “Shady’s endangered the lives of so many healthcare workers,” referencing a central Minnesota restaurant chain. The owner of the chain announced plans to reopen his restaurants on May 18 in defiance of the state order, but was prevented from doing so by court action.
According to state Attorney General Keith Ellison, establishments that reopen early risk fines of $25,000 per day.
Frank Halling, speaking live, asked if there were any other ways the council could support local businesses.
Cocking responded by saying that his family has made extra efforts to shop local and make takeout orders from local restaurants since the closure orders went into effect, and also talked of possible official actions: “I’d be fine foregoing Council salaries for the rest of the year and putting that in a fund for our businesses, and I’d make a motion to that effect [in a future meeting]. I’d be fine taking the money that comes through the federal CARES ACT and setting up a fund to help businesses. I don’t want anyone to take away that I don’t or the city doesn’t support businesses that choose to call Albertville home.”
Final decision
In the end, Mayor Jillian Hendrickson and the three other members of the Council expressed solidarity with what might be called the “local spirit” behind Hudson’s resolution – support for local businesses – but demurred from the larger political or moral arguments.
“I’d 100% be in support of any extra funding [to local businesses] that we can provide from the city or that we’re getting from the state or anywhere else,” Member Rebecca Halling said.
Hendrickson shared that she and a friend had set up a website at stmaeats.com that lists the services area restaurants are offering while the ban on dine-in service remains in effect, and said, “we’re open to ideas on how the city can help.”
Members expressed worries about the potential liability and legal issues raised by Couri, and the fact that the resolution would not legally allow any business to reopen as factors in their inability to support the resolution.
“I think there’s more to lose than to gain by passing this,” Member Rob Olson said.
“My perspective is, what we have to lose goes beyond liability or the ability to get state funding over the balance of Walz’s term or a future Democratic term, and goes to whether or not we’re going to participate in the kind of precedent that will be used again to inflict this kind of harm upon our residents.”
Hudson accepted that his resolution did not have the support of the Council, but nonetheless made a motion for a vote “in the interest of fighting the good fight.” The motion did not find a second, so no vote occurred.
