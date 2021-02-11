The Lady Knights basketball team routed Buffalo on Feb. 2, but struggled in a loss against Minnetonka to take their third loss of the season on Feb. 5.
STMA started out with the lead over Buffalo but ended up trailing 13-9 early in the opening half. Things turned around when the Lady Knights grabbed a 19-15 lead later in the half. They went on a run and extended the lead to 15 points, eventually leading 44-20 at the break.
In the second half, the Lady Knights held Buffalo to just eight points, cruising to a 70-28 victory and improving their record to 5-2.
Kendal Cox led the lady Knights with 16 points. Emma Miller scored 15, Lauren Hoselton scored 13 and Kaylie Cox had 11 in the win.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that it was a good win because Buffalo gave Minnetonka a lot of trouble.
“They haven’t won a game, but if you watch them on film, they’ve been in every game,” he said, also mentioning he was glad the seniors got to do Parents Night and he was thankful to be playing at all.
MINNETONKA
STMA ran into one of the top teams in the Lake Conference and lost for the third time on the season, falling 74-51 to Minnetonka on Friday night.
The Lady Knights started well against Minnetonka, holding a 12-9 lead in the first three minutes of the first half. However, the trouble soon began for STMA. They trailed by double digits later in the half and fell behind by 15 points at halftime.
The troubles for the Lady Knights continued in the second half and Minnetonka’s lead grew to 20 points and beyond. The final score was 74-51 in favor of the road team, dropping STMA’s record to 5-3 on the season, an even 3-3 in the Lake.
Emma Miller led the team with 14 points. Kendal Cox added 11 in the loss.
The Lady Knights hosted Wayzata on Tuesday night, after press deadline. They travel to Edina on Thursday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.