Both of STMA’s games over last week were routs. They defeated New Prague by a final of 73-19, but then took a 91-49 loss against #1 ranked Hopkins, who did not seem to miss a beat without the services of UConn’s Paige Bueckers.
The Lady Knights got off to a sloppy start against New Prague, but they managed to build a 13-3 lead, which then grew to 19-3. From there, STMA never looked back as the lead kept on growing. By halftime, the score had grown to 41-11 and the Lady Knights were rolling.
In the second half, STMA put up another 32 points and held New Prague to just eight points in the rout. The victory improved STMA’s record to 3-0 on the season. Kaylie Cox finished with 17 points to lead the way in scoring. Piper Carlson had 15 points, Kendal Cox scored 13 and Emma Miller scored 10.
HOPKINS
STMA brought its 3-0 record into a game with the top ranked team in the state: a familiar foe in Hopkins. However, the game got away from the Lady Knights as Hopkins imposed their will early and often.
32-15 was the lead for Hopkins with 4:32 left in the first half, and it continued to grow from there. Hopkins led 48-24 at the end of the half.
The Lady Knights struggled in the second half as Hopkins continued to pull away. At the midway point of the half, they trailed 74-36. With 4:55 left in the game, the lead had grown to 40 points for Hopkins.
STMA suffered its first loss of the season, falling 91-49 to Hopkins. Emma Miller led the Lady Knights with 19 points.
Head coach Kent Hamre said he was not upset at all with his team’s efforts.
“They’re just a good team. You think of who they lost, and I think they might even be better if that’s possible,” he said, calling Hopkins a measuring stick for STMA’s whole program.
The Lady Knights played at Eden Prairie on Tuesday night (after press deadline). They host Eden Prairie on Saturday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.