As soon as the Lake Conference portion of the 2019-20 regular season began, the Knights boys’ struggles began. They limp into the section playoffs after falling to Moorhead on Friday night; a fifteenth straight loss for the team.
The STMA boys traveled up to Moorhead trying to snap a long losing streak, but the Spuds edged them by a score of 79-73. The Knights got a strong performance out of Kale Hoselton, who scored 18 points to lead the team. Evan Wieker scored 13 points, Nick Olson and Johnny Tennyson each scored 12.
The Knights trailed 42-34 at halftime, but they did outscore the Spuds 39-37 in the second half. It was not enough and STMA fell once again to end the regular season.
STMA played at Rogers in the section playoffs on Tuesday night trying to snap their losing streak.
