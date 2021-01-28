After going 0-2 in the first week of the season, the Knights hockey team evened its record at 2-2 with a victory against Moorhead on Jan. 21 and a big rivalry win over Buffalo on Jan. 23.
The Knights traveled to Moorhead for a showdown with the Spuds on Jan. 21 and came away with a 4-3 victory.
The first three goals of the game came in quick succession in the opening period. The Knights struck first as Tyler Jordan scored a shorthanded goal to make it a 1-0 game. JP Johnson (Casy Laylin) recorded another shorthanded goal less than a minute later.
Leading 2-0, the Knights gave up a power play goal to Harper Bentz just 46 seconds later. Bentz scored again a few minutes later, and the game was tied 2-2 at the end of the first period.
No one scored for much of the second period, then Joey Driver (Alec Schee) broke the tie and made it a 3-2 game in favor of the Knights.
Moorhead tied the game 3-3 in the third period, but Alec Schee (Jordan, Zach Miller) gave the Knights the lead for good later in the period.
Austin Dietrich made 44 saves for the Knights in the win.
BUFFALO
STMA renewed its rivalry with the Buffalo Bison in an afternoon showdown Jan. 23 at home and came away with a 5-2 win.
Alec Schee (Tyler Jordan, Zach Miller) continued a solid week with the first goal of the game in the opening period. Tyler Jordan (Miller) made it 2-0 before Buffalo got a big goal from Turner Marr to get back in the game.
Both teams played great defense in the second period and the score remained the same going into the third. The rest of the scoring came in the final minutes of the game. Buffalo tied the game at 2-2, only for the Knights to answer on a shorthanded goal by Zach Miller, who fought through a tripping penalty to score.
Will Anderson (JP Johnson, Casy Laylin) doubled the lead just seconds later and Casy Laylin (Anderson, Tyler Beckstrom) added an empty netter.
Head coach Jerr Johnson (back from Covid) said that the kids know how big the rivalry is.
“As we always say, no matter who has a better team on paper, it always ends up being a close game
The Knights play at Blake on Thursday night and host Wayzata on Saturday night.
