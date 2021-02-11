After five losses to start the season, the Knights basketball team scored a pair of wins over Buffalo on Feb. 2 and Minnetonka on Feb. 5.
STMA renewed its rivalry with the Buffalo Bison on Tuesday night week and found a way to win its first game of the season.
The first half was a close affair which saw the Knights trail 38-33 to the Bison at the break. In the second half, STMA outscored Buffalo 39-31 to take the game by a final score of 72-69, improving to 1-5 on the season.
Johnny Tennyson led all Knights with 20 points. Dawson Noska scored 12 points and Wyatt Blakstvedt scored 11 in the win.
MINNETONKA
The Knights traveled to Minnetonka on Friday night and came away with a second straight victory.
With 4:42 left in the first half, the Knights led 32-30. That lead grew to four points at halftime, 40-36.
Early in the second half, the Skippers took the lead on an 8-0 run. The Knights quickly came back and grabbed an advantage of three points. STMA’s lead grew to nine points before the Skippers made a comeback. The Knights kept the Skippers at an arm’s length through the rest of the second half, protecting their lead and winning by a final score of 74-71 for their first winning streak of the season.
STMA improved to 2-4 in the Lake Conference and 2-5 overall.
The Knights played at Wayzata on Tuesday night, after press deadline. They return home to host Edina on Friday night, Feb. 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.