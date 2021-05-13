The STMA baseball team defeated Edina and Wayzata but suffered its first loss of the season against Chanhassen to bring its record to 10-1 for the season.
May 3 saw the Knights score several runs in an 8-1 rout of the Edina Hornets.
A sac fly by Jacob Dinkel scored the game’s first run in the second inning. Another sac fly by Hunter Palmer made it 2-0 in the third. Leading 3-0 in the fifth inning, the Knights doubled their lead to 6-0, then added runs in the sixth and seventh.
Matthew Maulik homered for the Knights in the contest. Dinkel had two RBI. Max Sutter pitched six innings and struck out eight batters to pick up the win.
CHANHASSEN
After a 9-0 start, the Knights finally suffered their first loss of the season in a 2-1 game against Chanhassen on the road on May 5.
For the first time all season, the Knights never led in the game, trailing 2-0 after four innings. They responded with a run in the fifth inning but could not score anymore runs in the contest. Hunter Palmer had two of STMA’s five hits.
Bryce Purrier took the loss for the Knights.
WAYZATA
The Knights ended the week on the right side of a 2-0 game against the Wayzata Trojans on May 7, picking up their 10th win of the season and remaining undefeated in the Lake Conference.
Both runs scored in the third inning for the Knights on hits by Jack Denne and Hayden Olson. Max Sutter pitched a complete game shutout to pick up the victory, scattering six hits over seven innings and striking out 10 batters. This included the game’s final batter with runners on first and second base.
Hunter Palmer and Evan Saunders each had a pair of hits in the game.
Head coach Paul Schumm said that Sutter had incredible poise.
“He doesn’t get down about a hit here and there and he comes back and makes the pitches when he needs to,” he said.
The Knights played Eden Prairie on Monday. They played Hopkins on Wednesday. They play Buffalo at home on Friday before traveling to Stillwater on Saturday for a non-conference game.
