In a normal year, there would be photos from Albertville’s Friendly City Days in this space, but the annual festival, regarded as a local curtain-raiser on the summer season, is one among many events across the state and the nation to be canceled this year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the festival a no-go, the organizers instead provided a fireworks show for residents on June 12.
