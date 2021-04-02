For the last eight years, Mike Potter has spent his days advocating for the development of Wright County in his role as commissioner, serving the areas of Albertville, St. Michael, Hanover and Rockford. Before that, he bounced around different city and county positions, using his knack for all things transportation and budgetary ever since his first taste of politics in 1984. And while he may no longer be in these roles, Former Wright County Commissioner Potter recently received some hard-earned and impressive recognition for his efforts in improving the county.
Last month, the Wright County Economic Development Partnership named Potter as its Outstanding Citizen of the Year.
“I didn’t see it coming at all,” he said. “These are the ones that give you the most joy, that this is the business community and leaders of other cities. And I mean, there wasn’t just one submission.”
Two of the folks that recommended Potter for this award were Albertville’s current mayor, Jillian Hendrickson, and St. Michael’s City Administrator and Public Works Director Steve Bot.
“Commissioner Potter was an extremely dedicated and hard working commissioner who was always present, available, and willing to do whatever it took to meet the needs of his community,” said Bot. “He has a strong passion for transportation issues and led the charge to get the transportation needs of Wright County met during his tenure in office.”
Mayor Hendrickson commended Potter for his dedication to the county’s overall wellbeing and preparedness, and highlighted his participation on committees for a range of issues, such as the Region 7W Transportation, Highway 55 Coalition, Great River Regional Library and Wright County Extension Service.
“In addition to his role as County Commissioner, Mr. Potter has gone above and beyond by serving as the President of the MN Transportation Alliance, Chair of the AMC Transportation Policy Committee, and board member of the I-94 West Coalition,” said Hendrickson. “Potter’s advocacy for transportation not only secured state and federal funding for many projects throughout Wright County, but it made the greatly needed I-94 improvements in Wright County a reality.”
LOOKING BACK
Potter first moved to Albertville in 1984, quickly joining the Park Board and rising through the ranks to chair. Getting a grasp of the inner workings of city government ignited something in Potter, and he began down a lifetime path of elections.
“I didn’t like how the council was doing things, [they] weren’t paying attention or calling the future expenses,” he said. As a student of accounting, Potter knew his insight could be helpful for the region.
“In 1990, I actually ran for commissioner because they weren’t doing much of anything either, and there was a wide open seat,” said Potter. “Everybody told me I was too young to be commissioner, so I ended up doing a write-in. I didn’t finish first balloting for the mayor, but then I got appointed because one of the council members died.”
The next election season, in 1992, Potter ran for mayor of Albertville for real, winning and serving two terms before stepping away from the role. He and his wife enjoyed raising their children, and Potter ended up running for county board a few times before landing the commissioner title in 2012.
“I’ve never been a fan of kicking the can down the road. Kids hide from their problems, adults face the problems,” said Potter. This take-no-crap attitude paid off for the county, as Potter’s tenaciousness helped achieve the expansion of Interstate 94 and the upgrading of the county’s bond rating to A-plus.
“I was sick of being reactive, and I was also sick of Wright County being on the menu,” he said. “If you’re not at the table — if you’re not in St. Paul, if you’re not in DC, if you’re not in their face — you’re on the menu.”
“The money’s getting spent anyway. But you’re not getting any of it.”
If you ask Potter what he is most proud of from his run as commissioner, and even in politics more generally, he can spew out successful projects left and right. The Albertville Outlet Mall? Brokered while he was mayor. Justice Center? Potter. That $2.2 million agreement with the FBI on the Wright County Tactical Training Facility? Also Potter’s work.
“Four departments got their long term space needs covered, and we didn’t raise taxes because growth covered all of it,” said Potter. “I’m also proud that we got our finances under control, we got our long term space study under control, we got all our departments fully funded and correctly.”
LOOKING FORWARD
So what does Potter see in Wright County’s future? Well for starters, a whole lot of continued growth.
“The demographers office in the 70’s told us what was going to happen here, so for us, it’s not a secret what’s happening,” he said. While not everyone sees growth as a positive thing, as many folks are pushing themselves further and further away from urban areas, Potter sees so much potential in Wright County.
“Financially, we’re doing fantastic,” he said. “We’ve addressed our road issues now, and you know, my top priorities coming into office were transportation and economic development, because those are what helps bring the money in to make the rest of the world better.”
Potter hopes these same issues are prioritized by the Board of Commissioners moving forward, and described how politics are “like a chess game.” And as can be seen by the big shiny plaque he just got from WCEDP, Potter definitely knows how to play.
He won’t be running for any new positions any time soon, but Potter’s passion for access and economic evolution in the county remain. So while his future may be a bit less busy without running to D.C. and back, Potter has never been one to stick his head in the sand.
