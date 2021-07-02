Fehn Companies celebrated its new office groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, June 28 at 5050 Barthel Industrial Drive. Fehn purchased 17 acres and began earthwork on Monday for a new 8,200 square feet office with a new shop facility to follow in the near future. 

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments