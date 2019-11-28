A developer is proposing a mix of residential and commercial uses in Albertville at the west side of County Rd. 19 south of 53rd Street.
Staff told the City Council that it recently met with a development group for the proposed Heuring Meadows Commons.
City Administrator Adam Nafstad said the concept has been slightly revised and includes 26 townhome units, a three-story/156 unit apartment building, and a 13,000-square-foot commercial building. The developer made a formal application that will go to the Planning Commission for a public hearing Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Knowing that a traffic study was done for the area, the council wants to determine what kind of housing percentage is needed before it formally considers the application.
City Planner Al Brixius presented a housing study to the council.
“In considering (Heuring Meadows), we were asked to prepare to evaluate a land use and housing mix perspective determining what ratio of high, medium and low density housing should be appropriate to maintain a healthy city and accomplish the city’s goal of providing a range of life cycle housing opportunities,” Brixius said in his study. “Each city varies in its housing composition based on its geographic location and demographics.”
He said that, as a whole, Albertville holds roughly 2,854.6 total acres in which 34.3% is classified as residential. The total number of residential acres in the city is roughly 979.19 with the largest percentage of this belonging to low density residential at nearly 90% of the total residential land in Albertville.
High density residential areas only comprise around 12 acres in the city which is only 1.2% of the city’s total residential acres.
He also completed comparisons to surrounding communities; for example, Monticello has 57.3% low density, 21.1% medium density and 15.4% high density; and St. Michael has 81% low density, 12.9% medium density and 5.5% high density.
The Twin City Metro average is 64% low density, 18.2% medium density and 10% high density.
Brixius concluded the study offers the following findings:
1. The Albertville housing mix is comparable to Buffalo and Monticello communities with fixed boundaries and limited vacant land.
2. Albertville has 29% medium and high density residential housing. The city could expand the supply of medium and high density housing and still remain below the benchmark established throughout the Twin Cities MSA and Buffalo or Monticello.
3. In considering additional medium and high density land uses, the following should be considered:
a) High density housing shall be located at the perimeter of single family neighborhoods to reduce traffic impact throughout lower density single family neighborhoods.
b) Higher density housing shall be located that offers access to higher functional classified streets.
c) Higher density housing in close proximity to commercial and industrial areas provide housing opportunities convenient to retail goods, services and employment.
4. High density housing development must offer durable construction and a high level of amenities.
5. The city currently offers a variety of housing types. Medium and high density housing should be evaluated within the percentages outlined within this report and based on the quality of product and site design.
6. In consideration of future medium and high density housing, the Council shall consider the land use patterns of the cities surrounding Albertville. Otsego has already developed extensive medium density neighborhoods in the northeast of Albertville. Although these neighborhoods are not within Albertville’s city boundaries, they do provide housing opportunities that benefit Albertville.
No further discussion about Heuring Meadows or the study was necessary for now.
In other action, the council:
HOSTED a public hearing to certify outstanding fees, fines and invoices for collection with real estate taxes.
APPROVED assessments for driveway improvement agreements for the 2019 street improvement project.
