Organizers of a number of popular festivals in towns throughout Minnesota have been forced to make an unfortunate announcement lately, namely that their town’s celebration will not be held in 2020 due to ongoing efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 virus.
Rockin Rogers is the latest casualty (see above), and a decision on whether or not Albertville’s Friendly City Days, scheduled for June 10-14 and billed as “Minnesota’s first festival of the season,” will be able to go forward.
The subject came up during the April 20 Zoom meeting of the Albertville City Council. Fire Chief Eric Bullen, who called in to both that meeting and the latest meeting of the festival planning committee on April 15, said in the council meeting that, “if there would have been a forced vote, I think the majority would have been to pull the pin,” i.e. to cancel this year’s festivities.
Bullen noted that some of the organizations that make the majority of their fundraising dollars through the festival, including the Knights of Columbus, still hold out hope that the festival can go forward.
The state is currently under a number of orders designed to help contain COVID-19, including a restriction on large gatherings. The current slew of state orders are in effect through May 4, though there is a feeling around the government that an extension is likely.
The planning committee will meet again on Monday, April 27 to discuss options. Outright cancellation is a possibility as is a “scaled-down” version of the festival which may include a softball tournament and/or fireworks.
“[The committee] ruled out postponing it to the end of the year,” Bullen said. “The Lions’ schedule is pretty much filled up, so they’re going to just cancel things as they go rather than trying to reschedule.”
“There’s so many unknowns right now and so much focus on that [May 4] date, and not knowing what comes after that,” City Administrator Adam Nafstad.
Nafstad noted that because the festival requires liquor licensing and other permits, the city council will have to weigh in on the issue at some point, following any potential alteration of state restrictions or guidelines.
“You’ll have local units of government issuing their requirements too, so some way or other, it’s going to come back to the council for approval or denial.”
Planning Commission seats filled
Among other business conducted at the April 20 council meeting were the interviews of six candidates competing for three open seats on the Albertville Planning Commission.
Council members spoke to the candidates via Zoom before the main body of the meeting and ranked the candidates in order of preference. Tallying the preferences off all interviewing members created a points ranking which was used to guide the final decisionmaking process.
After a brief discussion, the council appointed the candidates who had made up the top three in the points ranking: John Hayden, Blair Huggins and Bob Zagorski.
