Albertville Fire
Sunday, May 3
Kahl Way NE, Otsego – Building fire.
Monday, May 4
Marquette Ave. NE, Otsego – EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
O’Day Ave. NE, St. Michael – Grass fire.
Tuesday, May 5
Main Ave. NE, Albertville – Outside equipment fire.
72nd St. NE, Otsego – Building fire.
Friday, May 8
54th St. NE, Otsego – Building fire.
Saturday, May 9
West Laketowne Dr. NE, Albertville – Extrication, rescue, other.
Kahler Court NE, Albertville – EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Hennepin County Sheriff
Corcoran
On May 6, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious person call. Male was found and interviewed. Male taken to North Memorial via North EMS.
On May 7, deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 19 and County Road 10 to assist Corcoran Police with a call of a car on the road with its lights off and car doors open. Deputies searched the area and were unable to locate any vehicles parked on the road.
On May 7, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a welfare check. Area checked and subject was not found. Deputy cleared.
On May 10, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a loud music complaint. Deputy assisted at scene.
On May 10, deputy responded to an address in the 21000 block of County Road 117 to assist Hanover Fire on a vehicle fire. Fire extinguished and vehicle towed by Burda’s Towing. Corcoran Police took the report.
Greenfield
On May 4, deputies responded to an address in the 4000 block of 71st Avenue to assist Fire and EMS with a medical. Male was located in his home and was conscious and breathing. Information was gathered for EMS and Fire. Male was treated on scene by Fire. Male was transported via EMS to the hospital.
On May 5, deputies responded to an address in the 5000 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a warrant attempt. Deputies received a call stating a male with a felony warrant was staying at an address in Greenfield. Deputies went to the address and attempted to make contact. No one came to the door and nothing was seen inside. Deputies cleared without further action.
On May 5, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Greenfield Road for a traffic complaint. Deputy was flagged down by two City of Greenfield employees about an overweight truck on Greenfield road. Deputy stopped, inspected and weighed the truck. The truck was overweight and the driver was given a copy of his inspection report along with a notice of overweight.
On May 6, deputies responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an audible alarm. Deputies arrived with Three Rivers Park Officers. Three Rivers Officers were speaking to the driver of a delivery truck parked at the rear of the business. Officers checked all the exterior doors and found them secure. An employee arrived with keys and silenced the alarm. Employee entered the building and did not need the interior checked.
On May 6, deputies responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an audible alarm. Deputies checked the security of the exterior of the building and found no problems. No keys were available to check the interior.
On May 7, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of Elmwood Drive for an animal complaint. Reporting Party reported the neighbor’s dog was in their yard and provided video of the incident. Deputy spoke with owner of the dog and gave them a verbal warning for having a dog at large. Report will be sent to city attorney for possible charging.
On May 7, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of Vernon Way for a medical. Deputy talked with mom and the patient at the residence. Patient voluntarily went to Fairview Riverside via ambulance.
On May 7, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Cedar Street for a grass fire in the ditch. Rockford Fire Department on scene to put out small grass fire.
On May 8, deputies responded to an address in the 6000 block of Lake Sarah Drive for a medical. Deputy tried to administer oxygen to an adult male, male refused. Male was checked out by paramedics and refused transport to the hospital. Deputies cleared.
On May 9, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Quail Ridge Trail for a report of a domestic disturbance. Reporting party heard yelling and swearing by a male. Deputy arrived and spoke to both residents. No distress noted and no one heard anything or saw anything. Deputy spoke with reporting party who said he was sure he heard yelling but unsure of exact location. Cleared unfounded.
On May 10, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of Xenia Street for a 911 hang-up call. Deputy spoke with the homeowners. The male party had a new work phone and he bumped the emergency call button. Deputy cleared.
Hanover
On May 9, deputy responded to an address in the 10800 block of Settlers Lane North for a medical. Paramedics arrived and took over care.
Rockford
On May 4, deputy responded to the Rockford High School ball fields for a video motion alarm. Alarm was a false alarm. Rockford High School Ground Keepers were mowing and landscaping the grounds. Some work areas were in the alarm area and the crews forgot to disarm the alarm.
On May 10, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of County Road 50 for a 911 text. Text to 911 in the area of above address. Rosters of both complexes checked for name on text. No names matched. No disturbance noticed. Dispatch unable to call back number as it was a 911 only phone. Deputy cleared unable to locate.
Rogers
On May 5, deputy responded to an address in the 13000 block of Hyacinth Drive to assist Rogers Police with a burglary call. Deputy and officer checked the area, nothing found. Reporting party was contacted. Deputy cleared.
On May 7, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 81 and Interstate 94 to assist Rogers Police with a personal injury accident. Deputy cleared after vehicles towed from the scene.
On May 8, deputy responded to a business in the 13000 block of George Weber Drive to assist Rogers Police with a warrant. Party was located and taken into custody without incident. Party had a confirmed felony warrant out of Wright County.
Medina Police
April 27
Fraud: Received a phone call for fraud complaint. Business email and customer list was hacked, and money was transferred to fraudulent account. Addresses: 800 block Tower Drive.
April 28
House Fire: Dispatched to kitchen fire. Grease fire extinguished itself. Area was fanned out by fire department. Address: 500 block Clydesdale Trail.
April 29
Unwanted Person: Dispatched to unwanted 18-year-old male refusing to leave after disrespecting his mother and not following house rules. Mediated situation and cleared. Address: 500 block Clydesdale Trail.
May 1
Warrant: 27-year-old female picked up for sign and release warrant. Address: 600 block Clydesdale Trail.
May 2
DWI: 69-year-old female arrested for driving under the influence. Address: 3400 block County Road 24.
Rogers Police
Monday, May 4
Rogers Police responded to a complaint of unlicensed solicitors going door-to-door in the residential area of Foxtail Lane, trying to sell pest control services. The officers verified that the peddlers did not have permit and issued a written warning for the ordinance violation.
A third party witness reported a vehicle striking a unoccupied/parked vehicle in a retail lot. The witness called police to report the hit and run and awaited the parked vehicle owner. Cited was Mary Ann Palmer, 81.
Wednesday, May 6
Officers responded to the 21600 block of South Diamond Lake Road on two females that walked out of the business with a cart full of items that had not been purchased. Helena Rose Nickaboine, 24, and Adonya Kaye Pacheco, 43, were arrested for felony theft and booked into Hennepin County Jail.
Thursday, May 7
Officers were dispatched to an unknown injury accident at Main Street and Interstate 94. Two vehicles were involved as one driver was transported to the hospital by North Ambulance. State accident report completed. Cited was Nikki Jean Thomas, 29.
Vehicle called in on for a traffic complaint. Cited was George Gerhardt Kotenmayer, 55.
Officers were dispatched to a traffic compliant on westbound Interstate 94 from Maple Grove. Jacob Curtis Mayville, 26, submitted to and failed standard field sobriety test and was arrested for DUI.
Friday, May 8
Officers responded to 13000 block of George Weber Drive on a warrant pick up for Wright County. Officers located and arrested Dustin Oliver Swanick, 34. The suspect was transported to Kwik Trip in St. Michael and was taken into custody by Wright County.
Saturday, May 9
Dispatched to 23000 block of Territorial Road to check on an individual on bicycle who said he was lost. Officer spoke to subject, who was a runaway from Anoka County. Officer spoke to subject’s father, who picked up subject at the Rogers Police Department.
Sunday, May 10
Officer was dispatched to two loose dogs in the parking lot of the Muni. Officer issued citation to Heather Ellen Carlson, 39, for dog at large.
Monday, May 11
Officer responded to a driving complaint in the area of Main Street and 141st Ave. Michael Jay Barker, 30, was arrested on second degree DWI.
St. Michael Fire
Monday, April 27
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 10000 block of 47th Street NE on the report of a seizure.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 12000 block of 17th Street NE on the report of a large brush pile on fire.
Wednesday, April 29
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 11000 block of 21st Street NE on the report of a motor vehicle accident.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4200 block of Kady Avenue NE on the report of an unresponsive person.
Friday, May 1
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call on westbound I-94 on the report of a motor vehicle accident.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of 16th Street NE on the report of a possible heart.
Saturday, May 2
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 45th Street NE on the report of a fall.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of 16th Street NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.
Sunday, May 3
The St. Michael Fire Department responded mutual aid for Albertville Fire in the 8800 block of Kahl Way NE on the report of a structure fire.
Monday, May 4
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 4400 block of O’Day Avenue NE on the report of a grass fire.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in the 700 block of Ibarra Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of an unresponsive person.
Tuesday, May 5
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 400 block of 3rd Street NW on the report of a person choking.
Wednesday, May 6
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 5700 block of Nelmark Avenue NE on the report of a possible heart.
Friday, May 8
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the area of highway 241 and Edgewood Drive NE on the report of a motor vehicle accident.
Saturday, May 9
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 100 block of Heights Road NE on the report of a diabetic reaction.
West Hennepin Public Safety
WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain.
Saturday, May 2
In 3100 block of County Road 90, caller reported that an SUV was pulling a utility trailer with a tree strapped upright in the trailer, and the tree was tall enough to hit power lines. The tree struck the power line that crosses over County Road 90 in the 3100 block. The struck wire popped the transformer and created an electrical outage. Witness observed the vehicle continue south on County Road 90. The driver drove the vehicle on the other side of the road and possibly was trying to avoid power lines. Motorist provided a picture of the truck and trailer. Case is under investigation.
Monday, May 4
At 1:22 a.m. in Pioneer Creek Community Park, officer responded to complaint of loud music coming from a vehicle in the park after-hours. Officer contacted persons in the vehicle and detected an odor of alcohol and marijuana. A vehicle search revealed a small amount of marijuana, an open container of alcohol, and drug paraphernalia. Officer seized all as evidence. A 17-year-old male driver from Loretto was cited for driver allowing open container and being in the park after hours. An 18-year-old female passenger from Loretto was cited for minor consumption and being in the park after hours. A 19-year-old male from Loretto was cited for minor possession of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of small amount of marijuana and being in the park after hours. A 16-year-old female from Duluth was cited for minor consumption, curfew violation and being in the park after hours. Parents of the juveniles were notified of officer’s findings.
Wednesday, May 6
Vehicle crash at Highway 12/County Road 92N. Vehicle number one was stopped on County Road 92 N. Driver was waiting to turn westbound on Highway 12. Driver moved the vehicle forward to see traffic on Highway 12 and then stopped the vehicle. Vehicle number two collided with the rear of vehicle number one. Driver of vehicle number two said she thought vehicle number one was going to go westbound on Highway 12. Damage to vehicles was minor.
In 6200 block of County Road 11, property owner stated that two people with a Pit Bull were on her mother’s property, and no one is to be there. Officers located a male and female with their Pit Bull. A 29-year-old male from Maple Plain had a felony warrant from McLeod County for a probation violation and a warrant out of Wright County. Officer transported him to city of Watertown and transferred his custody to the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. The male was warned that he is not allowed on the property. The female did not have warrants and left the property.
At 5:46 p.m. Highway 12/County Road 90, officers responded to report of a personal injury crash. Preliminary investigation found that a 55-year-old female from Plymouth was riding her bicycle north on County Road 90. She continued riding north without stopping at the County Road 90/Highway stop sign. She crossed Highway 12 in front of a westbound vehicle. The driver, a 29-year-old female from Delano, stated the bicyclist unexpectedly crossed in front of her vehicle, and she was unable to avoid striking the bicyclist. Driver stopped at the scene to render aid and call 911. The bicyclist was unconscious, with serious injuries and was air lifted to the hospital by North Memorial Air Care.
At 6:18 p.m. in 8000 block of County Road 6, caller reported that a male and female were arguing near a black van with a loud muffler in the church parking lot. The male grabbed tools out of the van. The female sped off in the van, and the passenger door almost clipped the male. The male walked northbound on County Road 92. The male and the van were not located.
Thursday, May 7
In 1400 block of County Road 90, business reported theft of gas from a boat. When employees arrived to go to work at a business next door, the suspects left in a hurry and left tools behind. Case is under investigation.
Wright County Attorney
Sentencings, weeks of April 28 and May 4
Rahman Aleem Mann, age 43, of St. Paul, sentenced on April 30 for probation violations for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to 70 days jail.
Eugene Darin Noel, age 51, of Monticello, sentenced on May 1 for probation violations for felony domestic assault to 11 days jail.
Teresa Marie Morrow, age 29, of Bloomington, sentenced on May 2 for probation violations for misdemeanor Theft to 30 days jail.
Carlos Douglas Cain, age 28, address unknown, sentenced on May 4 for probation violations for felony burglary in the first degree to 21 months prison.
Jeremy Alan Hillukka, age 41, of Wadena, sentenced on May 4 for probation violations for felony domestic assault to 25 days jail.
Ryan Richard Peipus, age 33, of Litchfield, sentenced on May 4 for felony receiving stolen property to 15 months prison.
Michael Alen Thunborg, age 35, of St. Cloud, sentenced on May 5 for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 144 days jail, pay $50 court costs plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Jackie Michele Stevenson, age 50, of Monticello, sentenced on May 6 for misdemeanor DWI to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 87 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, provide proof of Level I class, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Jerome Lenny Wengel, age 43, of Minneapolis, sentenced on May 6 for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 142 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, provide list of prescribed medication to probation agent, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Cody Alan Wright, age 34, of Maple Plain, sentenced on May 6 for felony burglary in the first degree to a stay of execution for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 131 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no contact with victim. Sentenced for gross misdemeanor violation of a no contact order to 365 days jail; 253 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 112 days jail, follow above conditions.
Thomas James Englert, age 43, of Hanover, sentenced on May 7 for gross misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 363 days, $2,500 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve two days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, attend Awareness Panel for Impaired Drivers, attend a victim impact panel, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, serve 28 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wright County Sheriff
Monday, May 4
Randy Leonard Tellock, 55, of Loretto, was arrested in Wadena County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
Robert James Fast, 49, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 4th degree and 5th degree assault.
Tuesday, May 5
Alexander Robert Berthelsen, 27, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County and Hennepin County warrants for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
Thursday, May 7
Nickolas Delray Williams, 28, of Delano, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
Friday, May 8
Laura Kae Badeaux, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for possession of pornographic work.
Amanda Louise Graves, 40, of Buffalo, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for third degree DWI violations.
Dustin Oliver Swanick, 34, of Buffalo, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for possession of pornographic work.
Saturday, May 9
Duane David Lahn, 63, of Rogers, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault.
Sunday, May 10
Jon Lee Hagen, 62, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.
