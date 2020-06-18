Albertville Fire
Sunday, June 7
51st Street NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Lamplight Drive NE, Albertville: Carbon monoxide incident.
Monday, June 8
69th Circle NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Tuesday, June 9
73rd Street NE, Otsego: False alarm or false call, other.
Jason Court NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
73rd Street NE, Otsego: Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional.
Wednesday, June 10
Lambert Avenue NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Thursday, June 11
Mackenzie Avenue NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Saturday, June 13
Nason Parkway NE, St. Michael: Dispatched & canceled en route.
Kittredge Parkway NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Corcoran Police
Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
Arrests
Corcoran Police reported a domestic arrest Thursday, June 4, at 11:26 p.m. at 9200 Cherry Lane. Arrested was Ryan Alan Strandmark, 45, of Maple Grove for domestic assault.
Personal Injury / Property Damage Accident/Incident
The department reported a property damage accident Tuesday, June 2, at 7:33 a.m. in the area of County Road 50 and County Rd. 19. Vehicle #1 was northbound on County Road 19, stopping at the intersection of County Road 50. Vehicle #2 was following vehicle #1 and rear-ended vehicle #1 as it was stopping.
Theft
Theft of items was reported Monday, June 1, at 1:21 p.m. in the 10200 block of Jeffrey Lane Sometime Friday night, May 29, someone had cut the canvas cover to the boat in the front and took a Minnkota 24-volt trolling motor. They also cut the canvas cover toward the rear and took a seat out of the boat. However, the seat was left on the driveway. There are no identifiable suspects at this time.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Tuesday, June 2, at 1:58 p.m. in the 10300 block of Heather Lane. Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Saturday, June 6, at 4:17 a.m. in the 23600 block of County Road 50. Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
Miscellaneous
The department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle Tuesday, June 2, at 10:51 p.m. in the area of Pioneer Trail and County Road 19. The reporting party advised that there was a vehicle on the side of the road and was unsure if it was occupied. The driver was located at a friend’s house.
The department responded to a report of shots heard Wednesday, June 3, at 12:35 p.m. in the area of County Road 116 and Schutte Farm Road. The reporting party stated someone has been shooting what sounds like a handgun for a while. Officers located the source and advised the resident that no centerfire ammunition is allowed.
The department responded to a report of a disturbance Wednesday, June 3, at 6:39 p.m. in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road. The reporting party stated there was an older male yelling at their kids at the park. Officer arrived on scene and found the male was upset the kids were going on his lawn.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious act Wednesday, June 3, at 7:50 p.m. in the 8200 block of County Road 116. There were unknown persons that were on City Hall property. The parties went to the back door of City Hall. Unknown why they were there.
The department responded to a report of a disturbance Wednesday, June 3, at 10:37 p.m. in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road. The reporting party stated their neighbor was revving up their engine. Officers arrived in the area and the Officer did not hear any engines revving at that time.
The department responded to a report of a disturbance Thursday, June 4, at 10:28 p.m. in the 22900 block of County Road 50. The reporting party stated there was someone screaming, but they couldn’t see anything. Officers arrived in the area and found an intoxicated male sitting on a lawn mower in the weeds. The male was assisted back to the house and left in their wife’s care.
The department responded to a report of shots heard Friday, June 5, at 2:01 p.m. in the 10000 block of County Road 116. The reporting parties said they heard someone firing a gun and could hear the bullets hit the tree in the backyard. They thought it might be a BB gun. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone shooting a gun.
The department responded to a report of a disturbance Friday, June 5, at 11:29 p.m. in the area of Willow Drive and Larkin Road The reporting party stated someone was mudding in the field in this area. Officers checked the area and the suspect vehicle was gone. Officer noted there was no damage done to the fields.
The department responded to a report of a pursuit Saturday, June 6, at 7:03 p.m. in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road The Officer attempted to stop a vehicle and the vehicle accelerated away from the officer. The vehicle parked and a passenger fled. The passenger was not located.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious act Saturday, June 6, at 7:06 p.m. in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road. The reporting party stated there were two males going through a vacant trailer. Officer checked the residence and found the parties were cleaning out the trailer.
The department responded to a report of a disturbance Sunday, June 7, at 9:54 p.m. in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road. The reporting party stated a neighbor was shining a green laser into their house. Officers checked with the neighbors and they were uncooperative.
Miscellaneous
The department also reported five driving and traffic complaints, 21 traffic citations or violations, one motor vehicle accident, three suspicious activities, 152 public assists, 10 alarms, 10 animal complaints and nine assists to other departments.
Hennepin County Sheriff
Corcoran
On June 8, deputies responded to an address in the 20000 block of Hidden Ponds Drive to assist Corcoran Police with a medical. Deputies performed CPR and administered an AED shock. Patient was transported by North EMS to North Memorial in Robbinsdale.
On June 8, deputies responded to an address in the 19000 block of Dassel Lane to assist Corcoran Police on a physical domestic. Deputies arrived and assisted in securing the scene and gathering information. One adult female transported to hospital on an emergency evaluation hold. Deputies cleared call assisted.
On June 8, deputy responded to an address in the 19000 block of Hillside Drive to assist Corcoran Police with a fireworks complaint. Nothing was found in the area. Reporting party was notified, stated that it had been about 10 minutes since last.
On June 8, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and Cain to assist Corcoran Police with an Unknown Help call. Area was searched and nothing was found. Corcoran Police stated that they talked to a female fitting the description earlier in the day at which time she stated that she was doing it for fun.
On June 9, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 116 and Abilene to assist Corcoran Police with a personal injury accident. Deputy assisted with helping driver exit vehicle and with traffic control.
On June 9, deputy responded to a business in the 23000 block of Highway 55 for a motor vehicle theft report. Medina Police reported attempting to stop the stolen vehicle in Plymouth before a short pursuit. Vehicle report forwarded to dispatch for entry into NCIC. Report taken. The vehicle was recovered. One adult male was evaluated by North Ambulance paramedics and subsequently transported by ambulance to HCMC.
On June 9, deputies responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police on a welfare check. Deputies assisted with looking for an adult female that was walking down the street screaming. Deputies were unable to locate the female. Deputies cleared call unfounded.
On June 12, deputy responded to an address in the 20000 block of Hillside Drive to a report of gas odor. Deputy arrived on scene and was cleared by Corcoran Police.
On June 13, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 19 and Highway 55 to assist Corcoran Police on a hit deer. Deputy assisted by dispatching the wounded deer. Deputy cleared call assisted.
Dayton
On June 13, deputy responded to an address in the 20 block of Fairhills Drive to assist Dayton Police on a house fire. Scene was secure upon deputy’s arrival. Deputy stood by to provide emergency lighting for Fire Department. Deputy cleared call assisted.
Greenfield
On June 8, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of 84th Avenue N. for a welfare check. Deputy spoke with adult female and she appeared to be physically okay. Deputy advised adult female to speak to a mental health doctor, clergy, friends or advocate with the county for advice.
On June 9, deputy responded to an address in the 5000 block of 69th Lane to assist Stearns County Sheriff’s Office with an attempt to locate. Deputy spoke with daughter at residence who stated adult male does not live there. Deputy received information from daughter and passed it on to a deputy in Stearns County.
On June 10, deputy responded to a business in the 6000 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Building was secure and deputy cleared.
On June 10, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood Street for a two vehicle property damage crash. Information was exchanged and photos were taken. Deputy took report.
On June 10, deputy responded to the intersection of Woodland Trail and Xenia Street to assist a Three Rivers Park officer with a traffic altercation that resulted in a property damage crash. Deputy assisted with standing by while the Parks officer completed his citations and crash information exchange paperwork. When he completed that, deputy gave the occupants of one of the vehicles a ride home since the vehicle was being towed.
On June 11, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of Hidden Lane for a disturbance report. Parents had a dispute with a son who took a car without permission and thought he was under influence. Deputy arrived and spoke to the parents and was informed son was calm and did not need any further help. Deputy spoke to parents about resources available to get son help with substance abuse. Deputy and Corcoran officer cleared.
On June 11, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of Harff Road for a report of a baby raccoon hanging around the backdoor of a residence. Deputy used a fishing landing net and scooped up the raccoon and brought it about 100 yards into the woods and let it go.
On June 12, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Kilkenny Way for a damage to property report. Deputy took pictures of the damage. Report taken.
On June 12, deputy responded to a business in the 7000 block of Highway 55 for an alarm. Business checked, secure. No key holder responding. Clear false.
On June 13, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of Harff Road for a medical. Adult male was attended to by Hanover Fire and North Paramedics. Male was transported via ambulance for evaluation.
On June 13, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Town Hall Drive for a report of an abandoned couch in a ditch. Deputy contacted reporting party and informed him that the city of Greenfield will be contacted to pick up couch. Deputy called the city of Greenfield and left message about couch.
On June 13, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of Belle Street for a shots fired report. Reporting party (RP) reported gun fire from south side of property. Deputy heard shots and found three adult males shooting trap on property. Deputy advised adult male of a neighbor complaint of shooting guns. Male stated they were done and cleaning up after shooting clay targets. RP was informed of area where shots were fired.
On June 13, deputy responded to an address in the 5000 block of Country Circle for a shots fired report. Reporting party (RP) stated he heard gun fire from the west at his location. Deputy informed RP that three adults were trap shooting. After speaking with RP, deputy went to speak with adult male and informed him of another complaint. Male stated they were done and deputy watched them load up the guns and return the guns to their vehicles.
On June 14, deputy responded to an address in the 5000 block of 104th Avenue N. for an alarm. Deputy found service door on garage open with no signs of forced entry. Garage and outside of house searched with no signs of break in. Deputy spoke with homeowner who believes they did not secure door before leaving town. Deputy secured garage door and cleared.
Hanover
On June 8, deputy responded to an address in the 30200 block of 109th Avenue N. for a report of a suspicious vehicle going from mailbox to mailbox. Call notes indicated Beebe Lake Road in Wright County so deputy had Dispatch pass the call to Wright County as well. Deputy checked the area in Hanover where the call address listed and had no contact. Deputy also checked surrounding streets for a suspicious vehicle and had no contact.
On June 14, deputy responded to an address in the 29000 block of 109th Avenue for an animal complaint. Resident called about a baby raccoon in her yard. Deputy assisted resident by moving the animal to edge of her property.
Medicine Lake
On June 12, deputy responded to the intersection of South Shore Drive and 15th for a safety check. Report of a refrigerator sitting outside of a home being renovated. Caller concerned about kids getting inside and suffocating. Deputy found refrigerator at given address, doors were tied shut. Deputy spoke with caller and cleared.
On June 12, deputy responded to an address in the 200 block of Peninsula Road for a welfare check of two adults in the park after hours. Deputy located two parties sitting on the park bench listening to music. Deputy advised them of the park hours closed from 2300-0700 hours. Parties cleared the area.
Rockford
On June 8, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical. Intoxicated adult female called requesting transport to hospital. North Ambulance transported female to Buffalo Hospital.
On June 8, deputy responded to a business in the 7000 block of Highway 55 for a damage to property. Deputy found spray paint tagging on a closed gas station building and car wash. The property is Hennepin County owned tax seized property. Deputy took photos of the tagging and notified the city of Greenfield.
On June 9, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical. An adult male was transported by North EMS to Buffalo Hospital.
Rogers
On June 9, deputy responded to an address in the 22000 block of Quail Circle to assist Rogers Police at a domestic. The reported domestic was between a mother and daughter. Deputy stood by with the mother while Rogers Officers conducted their initial investigation. All parties involved were allowed to remain at the residence.
Medina Police
Tuesday, June 2
Arrest: 59-year-old male arrested for driving after canceled inimical to public safety in the 2500 block of County Road 24.
Wednesday, June 3
Theft: Dispatched to report of theft of pallet of sod in the 2400 block of Highway 55. Investigation ongoing.
Theft: Dispatched to theft of TV from Target Store, 300 Clydesdale Trail. Investigation ongoing.
Theft: Dispatched to theft report at Target Store, 300 Clydesdale Trail. Two individuals left the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. Investigation ongoing.
Friday, June 5
Warrant Pickup: 60-year-old male arrested in the 2800 block of Ardmore Avenue on a Wright County felony warrant.
Rogers Police
Monday, June 8
Officer assisted Corcoran Police on a domestic arrest at Dassel Lane.
Officer was dispatched to a hit and run property damage accident in the parking lot of a business on Rogers Drive. A 28-year-old male and a 24-year-old female were cited.
Tuesday, June 9
Officers were dispatched to the 13000 block of Oakwood Drive for two prowlers. The reporting party stated that two males in their 20s, wearing black hoods, were in the driveway of a neighbor’s residence. The reporting party stated that the two subjects were looking into a group of mailboxes and a car at the residence. The subjects took off running on foot when they saw the reporting party.
Wednesday, June 10
Dispatched to a vehicle that lost its tire and was blocked the middle of Rogers Drive near Brockton Lane. Driver stated he felt something wiggling and then the tire all of a sudden came off. No injuries or damage to other vehicles. Burdas Towing responded and privately towed the vehicle.
Thursday, June 11
Officer observed vehicle occupied by juveniles out after curfew at Linden Way and Walnut Drive. Two occupants had been drinking and one admitted to possessing a marijuana pipe. Officer issued citations and all occupants were transported home. Parents notified.
Officers were dispatched to a theft report at a business on the 21000 block of Rogers Drive. An employee stated they received a scam call from Mcdonald’s Corp demanding money. The employee provided bank account information and lost approximately $4,000.
Friday, June 12
56-year-old male cited for driving after revocation.
Officer observed suspicious vehicle in area of closed businesses. An officer located and stopped the vehicle. The driver, a 20-year-old male, was arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant. The driver was in possession of a THC cartridge that contained what appeared to be THC liquid. Another cartridge was found loaded into a vaping device in the vehicle. Two narcotics pipes were also seized. Driver was arrested and booked at the Hennepin County Jail.
Officer was dispatched to a restaurant on Rogers Avenue to take a report of a male and female who left without paying their bill. A 33-year-old male and a 37-year-old female were cited.
Saturday, June 13
Officers were dispatched to a fireworks complaint at Sunnyside Park. Upon arrival in the area, officers located a party at a nearby residence involving juveniles that were consuming alcohol. Officers cited two of the juvenile for underage consumption.
Officers were dispatched to a residential neighborhood for multiple reports of a group of juvenile males fighting in the 13900 block of Jasmine Way. Officers arrived to find one male had minor injuries as two of the males had been involved in a physical altercation. Multiple witnesses were spoken to as both males were cited for disorderly conduct. A third male was later mailed a citation for disorderly conduct due to his behavior during the incident.
Sunday, June 14
Officer observed two suspicious vehicles drive into City Hall together. Officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicles and learned that the occupants of both were juvenile males out past curfew. One of the driver’s did not have a license. This juvenile was cited for not having a driver’s license. The other juveniles were cited for curfew violations.
St. Michael Fire
Monday, June 8
Responded to fire call in the 9900 block of 42nd Street NE on the report of a gas leak.
Tuesday, June 9
Responded to a medical call in the 10000 block of 37th Place NE on the report of an injury from a fall.
Responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of a stroke.
Wednesday June, 10
Responded to a medical call in the 7200 block of 30th Street NE on the report of fall.
Thursday, June 11
Responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 43rd Alcove NE on the report of a fall.
Responded to a medical call in the 100 block of Ridge Circle SE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.
Saturday, June 13
Responded to a fire call in the 4800 block of Nason Parkway NE on the report of a kitchen fire.
West Hennepin Public Safety
Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, May 29
At 9:24 a.m., at 3500 Independence Road, a large rototiller and a large brush hog were reported stolen from a resident’s pole shed. Each item has an approximate value of $1,000. Evidence was collected. The case is under investigation. No suspects at this time.
At 6:35 p.m., in 7900 block of Pioneer Creek Road, a female fell off her horse and hit her head. She was not wearing a helmet at the time and did not have any other injuries. North Ambulance arrived and evaluated her.
Saturday, May 30
At 4:44 p.m., in 3000 block of Lake Sarah Road, a resident found a live grenade on a relative’s property, set it in a safe location away from people and buildings and then called police. Minneapolis Police Department’s bomb squad responded and took custody of the device.
Sunday, May 31
In 2800 block of Lake Sarah Rd, report that overnight someone dumped carp in various areas north of Highway 12 along Lake Sarah Rd.
Monday, June 1
At S Lake Sarah Road / W Lake Sarah Road, officer observed a teenager on a small dirt bike traveling fast on the road. Three more ATV’s and another dirt bike were waiting at the intersection. All riders were juveniles. Officer discussed dirt bike laws with the juveniles, gave them an ATV safety book along with officer’s business card and advised them to talk to their parents.
Tuesday, June 2
In 6700 block of Pagenkopf Road, report that sometime overnight a car lost control on “Dead Man’s Curve” while traveling eastbound on Pagenkopf Road. Vehicle left the road, struck property owner’s pile of free stuff, and scattered it everywhere. No evidence was left behind.
Wednesday, June 3
In 2500 block of Independence Road, four T-posts and No Public Access sign were removed from the right of way area where people were illegally launching boats to access Lake Independence. Someone launched a boat after removing the posts. T-Posts and sign are being replaced. No boat trailer launching is allowed in that location.
In 3700 block of Lake Haughey Road, neighbors came on to animal owner’s property to tell her that something was burning. The animal owner’s dog bit the neighbor’s 15-year-old son on his leg. Case is under investigation.
Friday, June 5
At Lake Sarah Drive/ Lake Sarah, WHPS responded to report of a garbage truck that had a fire in the hopper of the truck. The driver had dumped the trash on the roadway to prevent the truck from catching on fire. Delano Fire Department extinguished the fire. Randy’s Sanitation brought in a roll off and skid steer loader and cleaned the roadway.
Sunday, June 7
In 4800 block of Perkinsville Road, motorist was driving eastbound on Perkinsville Road, when a very large tree snapped off and landed on her vehicle. Motorist appeared to be uninjured. Her vehicle had significant damage and was towed. A neighbor used his skid steer to push the tree off the roadway. It was noted that the tree was not dead. It was windy at the time the tree snapped off.
Monday, June 8
At Pioneer Creek Community Park/ County Road 90, report that two dirt bikes and a truck entered Pioneer Creek Community Park. Officer located and spoke with the truck driver and dirt bikes riders, all juveniles. Officer talked to them about ATV laws and ordinances and later called their parents advising them of the contact and warnings. All three were very respectful and apologetic.
In 1300 block of County Road 83, a broken wire was down across a driveway. Officer moved wire off to the side. Frontier was contacted to respond and repair.
At County Road 90/ Highway 12, officer was flagged down while on patrol. Driver reported that his mother was dealing with someone who called her and claimed to be from the FBI. Caller stated her bank account was at risk and convinced her to empty her bank account and purchase gift cards. They would come and get the gift cards. The mother had not provided money, still had the gift cards, and no financial loss was incurred. Officer recommended cutting communication with the caller and going to ftc.gov for info on scams and how to protect herself from being scammed.
In 500 block of Game Farm Road N, caller was notified by his employer’s human resources administrator that someone had filed for unemployment benefits under his name. Caller stated that this act was fraudulent because he is still employed. He had no idea who would have done this. Caller had filed a report with the Federal Trade Commission and started the process with the Minnesota Unemployment Claims Department. This is an apparent widespread scam. Visit nytimes.com/2020/05/16/us/coronavirus-unemployment-fraud-secret-service-washingtonfor info on this type of scam. Case is under investigation.
Tuesday, June 9
At Independence and Providence Roads, three officers and Maple Plain Fire Department responded to a call of a wire down on top of a semi. The driver was still inside. Officer called the driver and told him to stay in the vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found that a pole had snapped, multiple lines were down, including power lines, and cable lines were draped on the semi-tractor and caught between the cab and the trailer. Wright Hennepin Electric arrived, freed the semi from the wire and had the driver drive out from the area. WHE continued to work on the damaged wires and poles for several hours. Driver was advised that he was rerouted due to the detour on County Road 19. No height restriction signs were observed. It was found that the cable lines were too low for legal height vehicles. The cable company was said to be at fault.
Wednesday, June 10
In 7400 block of County Road 6, officer responded to a report of a male approaching houses and saying he needed help. Officer located a male in the front yard waving frantically and stating he needed police help. The male was struggling with paranoia issues. He was transported to the hospital by North Memorial EMS.
Wright County Sheriff
Local arrests, June 8-14
On June 8, Heather Lee Kuphal, 33, of Rockford, was arrested in Hanover on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and a Hennepin County warrant for theft.
On June 9, Phillip James Roberts, 43, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree assault violations.
On June 9, Christopher Robert Anderson, 48, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On June 10, Josiah Steven Richard Prigge, 20, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for fourth degree DWI violations.
On June 10, Jane Elizabeth Lewis, 21, of Delano, was arrested in Woodland Township on the charges of 3rd degree DWI and obstruction of legal process.
On June 10, Douglas Mehsam-H Brian-Minet, 62, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On June 12, Dylan James Ganske, 35, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On June 13, Stephen Gregory Wittrock, 28, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of second degree DWI refusal to test.
On June 14, Charles Joseph Maeyaert, 47, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 14, John David Lehman, 56, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 14, Melissa Sue Power, 53, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of disorderly conduct.
Miscellaneous
There were 25 property damage accidents, three personal injury accidents, one fatality accident, three hit and run accidents and six car-deer accidents.
There were six arrests for DWI, nine underage consumption arrests, no school bus stop arm violations and 96 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
