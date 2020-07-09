Albertville Fire
June 29
Nelmark Avenue NE, St. Michael: Cover assignment, standby, moveup.
June 30
Nashua Avenue NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
July 1
Kittredge Parkway NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Lander Avenue NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
July 4
Maclynn Avenue NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Corcoran Police
Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
Arrests
Corcoran Police reported a no driver’s license citation Tuesday, June 23, at 7:08 a.m. at Highway 55 and County Road 19. Arrested was a 35-year-old of Minneapolis for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest Wednesday, June 24, at 3:37 p.m. at Pioneer Trail and County Road 19. Arrested was a 22-year-old of Plymouth for driving after revocation of their driver’s license.
Corcoran Police reported a failure to yield citation Thursday, June 25, at 2:28 p.m. at Trail Haven Road and Oakdale Drive. Arrested was a 57-year-old of Blaine for failure to yield.
Personal Injury / Property Damage Accident/Incident
The department reported a property damage accident Tuesday, June 23, at 7:08 a.m. in the area of Highway 55 and County Road 19. All three vehicles were westbound Highway 55 when the front vehicle applied their brakes and was hit by vehicle #2. Vehicle #2 and then rear-ended by vehicle #3. Vehicle #1 left the scene of the accident.
The department reported a property damage accident Thursday, June 25, at 2:45 p.m. in the area of Oakdale Drive and Trail Haven Road. Vehicle #1 was stopped at stop sign on Trail Haven Road at the intersection of Oakdale Drive to go north. Vehicle #2 was westbound on Oakdale Drive approaching Trail Haven Road. Vehicle #1 proceeded through intersection and pulled out in front of Vehicle #2 causing collision.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Wednesday, June 24, at 12:29 p.m. in the 6200 block of Rolling Hills Road. The officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Thursday, June 25, at 6:40 p.m. in the 6500 block of County Road 116. The officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Saturday, June 27, at 9:23 a.m. in the 19200 block of 66th Avenue. N. The officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Sunday, June 28, at 2:47 p.m. in the 8900 block of Trail Haven Road. The officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
Miscellaneous
The department responded to a report of a threat Monday, June 22, at 7:08 p.m. in the 9400 block of Cain Road. The reporting party stated they received a threating text messages from female they broke up with after meeting on a dating site a month ago. Messages were swearing and not threatening. Both parties were advised to leave each other alone.
The department responded to a report of fireworks Wednesday, June 24, at 9:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of Hackamore Circle. The reporting party stated there were fireworks being set off in the area. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the source at that time.
The department responded to a report of harassment Wednesday, June 24, at 10:30 p.m. in the 19300 block of Schutte Road. The reporting party stated their soon-to-be ex-wife wanted to take a car that their daughter usually drives. Officer explained that since there was not a divorce decree it is considered common property until court orders are in place.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious act Wednesday, June 24, at 10:57 p.m. in the 22000 block of County Road 50. The Officer observed three vehicles parked in the park. The Officer asked what the juveniles were doing, and they said they thought it would be a good place for stargazing. The officer advised the park was closed and that they would have to leave. The parties left with no issues.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious act Thursday, June 25, at 11:37 p.m. in the 20300 block of County Road 10. The officer observed two vehicles in the park after hours. The parties were advised the park was closed, they apologized and moved on.
The department responded to a report of a fire on Friday, June 26 at 5:54 p.m. in the 20400 block of Rush Meadow Lane Officers arrived on scene to find the garage on fire. The fire was suppressed by a garden hose and a fire extinguisher and was contained to a skid steer in a lean-to on the garage. Rogers Fire Department arrived and suppressed the fire and checked for hot spots. Electrical issues appear to be the cause.
The department responded to a report of fireworks Saturday, June 27, at 9:57 p.m. in the 9600 block of Ridge Drive. The reporting party stated there were large fireworks going off in the area. The officer checked the area and found several boxes in the roadway. They were found to be mortar style fireworks. The homeowner was warned to stop using fireworks.
The department also reported the following: eight driving and traffic complaints, 20 traffic citations and violations, two motor vehicle accidents, two suspicious activities, 119 public assists, five alarms, 13 assists to other departments.
Hennepin County Sheriff
Corcoran
On June 30, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of County Road 101 to assist Corcoran Police at a damage to property call. Corcoran Officer determined no crime had occurred. All parties were advised they need to settle their differences on their own.
On June 30, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of County Road 101 to assist Corcoran Police at a return call to a landlord/tenant problem. Both parties were advised to stay away from each other. Deputy cleared without further involvement.
On July 1, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with placing a female on a hold. Female transported by ambulance to hospital.
Greenfield
On June 29, deputy responded to a business in the 7000 block of Highway 55 for an alarm. Building was searched with nothing found. Key holder was present.
On June 29, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Red Fox Trail for a noise complaint. Vehicle’s horn was going off and neighbors were attempting to make contact with the homeowner. Horn was disabled by neighbors in the presence of the homeowner.
On July 1, deputy responded to a business in the 7000 block of 69th Avenue North for a damage to property report. Deputy was dispatched for damage to rocks on a driveway by a vehicle. Deputy took pictures of the damage and spoke with the business owner and the driver of vehicle. Both parties exchanged personal and insurance information. Report taken.
On July 1, deputy responded to an address in the 5000 block of Harff Road for animal complaint. Deputy spoke with reporting party who stated there was blood looking splatter throughout house. Deputy took pictures of the blood splatter. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On July 1, deputy responded to a business in the 7000 block of 69th Avenue North for a found/ abandoned bike on the property. Deputy spoke with reporting party and advised him that the city or state will pick the bike up.
On July 3, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Pioneer Trail for a minor one car personal injury crash at the driveway to the address. Burda’s Towing brought the vehicle to their shop in Loretto.
On July 4, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of Highway 55 for a report of possible grass fire. Deputy arrived with Rockford Fire. Permit burn, brush pile. OK per Rockford Fire.
On July 5, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Pioneer Trail for a fraud report. Deputy responded to take a report of an adult female receiving unsolicited and unwanted pornographic text messages. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On July 5, deputy responded to an address in the 5000 block of Linda Lane for a report of damage to an in-ground pool liner. Deputy spoke to reporting parties and took photos of damage.
Medicine Lake
On July 3, deputy responded to an address in the 10000 block of South Shore Drive for a suspicious activity report. Deputy located open door at Medicine Lake Fire. No signs of forced entry. Building was checked and nothing seemed out of place. Door was secured and Medicine Lake Fire was notified. Medicine Lake Fire arrived to fix issue with door.
Rockford
On June 30, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical. One adult female was brought to Buffalo Hospital via North Ambulance for an evaluation.
On July 1, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a report of one with a possible fake ID. ID confiscated by staff and customer left prior to deputy’s arrival.
On July 2, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 50 and CP Railroad tracks for a safety check. Deputy identified one box car derailed from tracks. Deputy spoke with engineer who stated the road would be blocked for an hour. Deputy provided traffic control until Rockford Fire arrived and closed the roads.
Rogers
On June 29, deputy responded to an address in the 13000 block of Mallard Drive to assist Corcoran Police K9 in searching a house. Rogers Police had a suspicious activity call involving two people in a house that was under construction. The house was searched with Corcoran K9, nothing found.
On July 1, deputy responded to the intersection of Main Street and Industrial Boulevard on a two-vehicle accident report. Deputy arrived on scene and obtained information. Deputy cleared scene with report, completing a state accident report, and assisting with exchanging information.
On July 2, deputy responded to an address in the 23000 block of Juniper Court to assist Corcoran Police with a 911 Hang-up. Accidental dial.
Medina Police
June 22
Vandalism/Burglary: Dispatched to report of vandalism in the 700 block of Medina Street N. Security lights were broken, light bulbs taken, and screen cut.
Forgery Report: Dispatched to the 600 block of Medina Street on report of fraudulent wire transfer. Investigation ongoing.
June 23
DWI: 23-year-old arrested for fourth degree DWI in the 3100 block of Cedar Avenue.
Damage to Property: Took phone call in regard to damaged property in the 4100 block Fairway Drive. A golf ball struck a deck damaging the window.
June 24
Fraud: Took report of identity theft in the 4100 block of Cavanaugh Drive. Reporting party said someone fraudulently filed for unemployment using reporting party’s information. No loss.
June 25
Narcotics Arrest: 53-year-old male arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Medina Street.
Birth of Baby: Dispatched to woman in labor in the 3400 block of Sioux Drive. Assisted, along with fire department and paramedics, with the birth.
June 26
Property Damage: Dispatched to the 3100 block of Cypress Circle on report of a concrete company cutting across city property, damaging valves and leaving a pile of rocks from their job site. Employees agreed to pick up rock pile prior to clearing residence. Advised they would be liable for cost of damage.
Rogers Police
June 29
Officers were dispatched to a business located in the 13800 block of Northdale Boulevard for a disruptive customer. The customer, a 39-year-old male, left in a vehicle and officers conducted a traffic stop. Officers spoke with the reporting party who wanted the customer trespassed and provided a statement regarding the incident. Customer was trespassed from the business and given a citation for disorderly conduct. See report.
Officer was dispatched to contact a Rogers resident concerning a stolen phone. The phone was taken in Minneapolis on June 26, it is suspected someone used the phone to transfer funds from the reporting party’s bank account.
June 30
Vehicle stopped for overflowing with scrap metal and loosely flapping back and forth with no straps. Driver, a 42-year-old male, immediately admitted to not having valid license and was cited.
Vehicle stopped at Main Street and 147th Avenue for March 19 registration and cracked windshield. Driver, a 28-year-old female, has suspended license status. Cited for DAS and operating with expired registration.
July 6
Officers responded to a driving complaint eastbound on Interstate 94 from Wright County. It was reported a vehicle was weaving all over the road. Officer located the vehicle and observed very poor driving conduct. Officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver, a 32-year-old female, was found to be impaired. Driver was arrested and transported to the Rogers PD for a test. The driver transported to Hennepin County jail for booking.
West Hennepin Public Safety
Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated July 2. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, June 26
In 1900 block of County Road 90, female was unable to sleep, had been up for four days and wanted to go to the hospital. She was having mental health issues. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
In 3300 block of County Road 92, caller reported that ash and smoke were blowing from a fire. Officer contacted the homeowner. He stated he had cut down some pine trees from his property, put them on the burn pile and hot coals must have ignited it. Delano Fire ordered the fire to be put out. Homeowner was cited for Illegally burning brush pile without a burn permit.
At Highway 12/ County Road 92, complaint that a vehicle was swerving out of its lane. Officer observed the vehicle being driven on the shoulder of the roadway. Officer contacted the driver, who stated his truck is having steering issues. Officer noted a large amount of crumbs on the drivers lap, and driver admitted to eating food as well. Officer detected no indicators of impairment. Officer warned the driver about a lane violation.
Sunday, June 28
In 5300 Block of Sunset Lane, male had muscle coordination problems and weakness. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Tuesday, June 30
At 3425 Ihduhapi Trail, someone forced entry into the office of the YMCA building and stole a Nikon camera and a laptop. Office was ransacked; drawers and cabinets were all gone through. Other items were loaded into a bag that was left behind in the lobby area. Case is under investigation.
In 3800 block of Lake Haughey Road, a 2009 Honda 5000 Generator with rolling wheels was stolen from a pole shed. The generator was entered in the National Crime Information Center. Case is under investigation.
At County Roads 110 and 6, a speed bike with a missing wheel was found in the ditch. Bike was brought to WHPS for safe keeping in case the owner calls looking for it.
In 5300 block of Moline Road, report that a Glock, G19 pistol with a Viridian Reactor Laser Sight and a black holster were stolen from a vehicle. Glock was entered in the National Crime Information Center. Case is under investigation.
Wright County Sheriff
Local arrests, week of June 29-July 5
On June 30, Terrence Mathew Anderson, 27, of Fridley, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of fifth degree sale of a controlled substance.
On July 1, Dale Charles Kryzer, 42, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of third degree DWI.
On July 1, Taylor J. Scholin, 24, no permanent address, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 2, Jeffrey Roy Curtis, 59, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of second degree DWI.
On July 3, Jerry Jerome Stoltz, 48, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On July 4, Joseph Steward Barse, 27, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after revocation violations.
On July 4, Kevin Bosire Moracha, 28, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of third degree DWI refusal to test.
Miscellaneous
There were 14 property damage accidents, six personal injury accidents, seven hit and run accidents and one car-deer accidents. There were seven arrests for DWI, two underage consumption arrests, no school bus stop arm violations and 89 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.