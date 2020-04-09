Albertville Fire
Sunday, March 29
Barthel Industrial Dr NE, Albertville. Alarm system sounded due to malfunction.
Monday, March 30
95th St NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Thursday, April 2
Lambert Ave NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Friday, April 3
54th St NE, Albertville. Building fire.
Corcoran Police
Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
Theft
Theft of identity was reported Thursday, April 2, at 8:28 a.m. in the 21200 block of County Road 10. Party received phone call from a money transfer service verifying an account opened in reporting party’s name. Account had been flagged as suspicious. No loss occurred at this time.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Saturday, April 4, at 5:37 p.m. in the 6200 block of Rolling Hills Road. The officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Saturday, April 4, at 12:58 p.m. in the 19300 block of Bridle Path. The officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Tuesday, March 31, at 9:56 a.m. in the 9000 block of County Road 116. The officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
Miscellaneous
The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Thursday, April 2, at 1:17 a.m. in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Rd. Reporting party reported the sound of a door shutting. Their cameras were not working. Officer checked area, nothing located.
The department responded to a report of an assault Tuesday, March 31, at 1:28 p.m. in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road. Assailant had left the area prior to officer’s arrival.
St. Michael Fire
Monday, March 30
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 300 block of Central Avenue West on the request to assist EMS.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 8600 block of 10th Street NE on the report of a vehicle fire.
Wednesday, April 1
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the area of County Road 35 and Iffert Avenue NE on the report of a vehicle fire.
Friday, April 3
The St. Michael Fire Department responded mutual aid for Albertville Fire in the 11000 block of 54th Street NE on the report of a fire in a residence.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 11000 block of 45th Place NE on the report of a residential smoke alarm.
Saturday, April 4
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 900 block of Ridge Drive SE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.
Sunday, April 5
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of 16th Street NE on the report of a sick person.
Rogers Police
Tuesday, March 31
Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 19100 block of Territorial Road for an unwanted person. When officers arrived, they spoke with the resident who stated her ex boyfriend was there fighting with her over custody of their child and she didn’t want him there anymore. Officers spoke with the ex boyfriend and he agreed to leave the residence, however, he did not have a license and needed someone to pick up the vehicle. Written warning issued for failure to transfer title.
Officers were dispatched to a business on the 21800 block of Industrial Blvd. for a welfare check of a guest at the hotel that was possibly threatening self-harm. When officers arrived, they met the guest in the lobby who stated that he was upset and was yelling in his room. Officers spoke with him for an extended period of time until he confirmed that he was not suicidal, didn’t have any weapons in the room, and would call if he needs further assistance.
Thursday, April 2
Officer observed a suspicious vehicle turn into the parking lot of a closed business without signaling their turn. Officers ran the vehicle registration and learned the register owner was revoked. Officers confirmed the registered owner was the one driving the vehicle and initiated contact. Driver was cited for driving after revocation.
A CSO was approached by a customer at a business located in the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road South regarding a group of individuals in the store that were knocking things over and appeared to be impaired. Officers made contact with the group in the parking lot. One of the individuals had a warrant and officers took him into custody.
Saturday, April 4
Officer ran plate on vehicle registered in another city driving through a neighborhood. Officer turned around and the car quickly left the area. Officer searched area and found the vehicle on another street. Officer drove up to the vehicle and observed a young male hunched over to the passenger side. Officer made contact with driver who advised he was 17. Officer could smell the odor of a e-cig and driver handed over the device. Officers also located a red solo cup with a liquid driver admitted to be alcohol. Driver performed SFST’s and provided a .072 PBT sample. During a search of the car officer located marijuana underneath the driver seat in a small case. Parents were contacted and father picked up his son. Citation was issued for consumption of alcohol and marijuana.
Officers were dispatched to a theft that had just occurred from a grocery store at 13855 Rogers Drive, as employees followed an adult male suspect to a neighboring parking lot after ran away and eventually left the unpaid for product behind. The male was apprehended by Officers a short time later. Officers then learned shortly after detaining the male that an adult female whom was believed to be with the male had also pushed a cart of product out and was confronted by staff as well. The female left the product in the parking lot and walked away to a different nearby business where she was also located by Officers. Both parties requested medical attention once in custody as North Ambulance attended to both. Both suspects were cited for misdemeanor theft as the female was transported to a Hospital and the male declined transportation to a hospital and left the area on foot.
West Hennepin Public Safety
Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated April 4. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, March 27
In 5100 block of Broadmoor Street, officer observed smoke coming from a brush pile. The homeowner was surprised when advised of the Department of Natural Resources burning ban. The homeowner put out the brush fire and was warned that he needed a burn permit before burning.
At 7:22 p.m. at Independence Road/Fishing Bridge, report that several cars were parked and 10 kids were hanging out. Officer located four vehicles and four teenagers looking at the fish under the bridge. Officer advised the teenagers of the complaint and to be aware people might call when they see groups of kids hanging out due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. They were respectful and understood why someone called. Officer advised that they were parked in a no parking zone and asked them to move their vehicles.
Saturday, March 28
At 9:52 p.m. at Highway 12 and County Line Road, officer stopped vehicle for traveling at 80 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone. The 30-year-old male from Rockford admitted to driving too fast. Officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol. The driver admitted to drinking. He provided a breath test that resulted in a reading of a .22 breath alcohol concentration. He was arrested, transported and booked into Hennepin County Jail for third degree DWI.
Tuesday, March 31
In 4200 block of Woodhill Drive, resident requested a welfare check on a neighbor whose shades were down all day and did not answer her phone. Neighbors assisted the officer and found the resident had fallen and could not get up. The 92-year-old female was helped up from the floor and transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Thursday, April 2
In 800 block of Copeland Road, North Memorial ambulance transported a male who was ill and in pain to the hospital.
Wright County Sheriff
Wednesday, April 1
Keith Thomas Painter, 37, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of domestic assault.
Saturday, April 4
Kevin Bruce Jocelyn, 49, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.
Brandon Jarik Carlson, 28, of Albertville, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for driving after suspension violation.
Nathan Peter Maas, 34, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of domestic assault.
