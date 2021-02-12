After months of discussion, the city of Albertville has frustratingly come to a halt in preserving the Creamery Pond site near Mud and School Lakes off Interstate 94. While the Department of Transportation has allowed the city to look at relocating the pond so the land on the site can be developed, the cost is likely too high to proceed with relocation.
According to City Administrator Adam Nafstad, the city was told by MnDOT and their contractor that the cost to eliminate the pond would be about $800,000. This is not including the purchase of buying this land back from the state.
Similarly, the state said it would not commit to selling the land until the current and gap project between Monticello are fully complete.
Nafstad said that, given the cost to relocate the pond and the uncertainty of whether MnDOT will even sell the land, it doesn’t seem the city will be able to preserve the site.
“This one is frustrating,” he said. “We saw this [problem]. We addressed this at the preliminary design level, we addressed this with the approvals of municipal consent, we addressed this in our resolutions … These were issues that we have been loud and clear on since ever before this project.”
The city would essentially be pouring funds into the site without having been appraised, raising enough red flags to essentially bring the project to a halt. There was no action to be had at the meeting, but was simply brought to the council’s attention.
“And let me say again that this is a great project,” said Nafstad. “This has been a priority project for Albertville as long as I can remember.”
The council thanked Nafstad for his hard work over the past few months in attempting to secure the land as an asset for the city.
