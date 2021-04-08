stma spt gym bergeron

STMA freshman Jackie Bergeron performs in the floor exercise March 27 in the Class 2A state tournament at Champlin Park High School. Bergeron finished with a 9.325.

 (Sun Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

STMA freshman Jackie Bergeron performs in the floor exercise March 27 in the Class 2A state tournament at Champlin Park High School. Bergeron finished with a 9.325. 

Tags

Load comments