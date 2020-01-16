Following lengthy consideration at a Planning Commission meeting and again at the City Council, the Albertville City Council ended up voting 4-1 to accept plans for a 159-unit apartment building and 10,427-square-foot daycare facility.
Longtime City Councilor John Vetsch was opposed and immediately announced his resignation from the council and departed the meeting.
A group of residents signed in to offer their input, mostly opposed to the site for density, traffic, crime and other concerns. Vetsch had long been opposed to rezoning the site from commercial to residential.
The Heuring Meadows complex at 53rd Avenue and County Rd. 19 proposes market rate rental housing apartment and townhome units on 9.92 acres. The unit mix includes 159 apartment units, mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, 26 townhome units (primarily three-bedroom units), a three-story apartment building with underground parking, and two-story townhome buildings with attached two-car garage pitched roofs.
A vocal crowd turned up at the recent Planning Commission meeting to relay concerns about the site. The commission ultimately voted to deny approval, but its vote is not a binding one. Planning commissions (not elected) are advisory, and the City Council (elected) has the final say.
A similar “no” crowd turned up at the council meeting, again echoing the concerns about residential density, school capacity, stormwater pond location, crime, private property trespassing, and precedent to add high-density housing in the city.
Vetsch reiterated his concerns: policing would increase, other properties would see similar zoning (precedent), the property doesn’t need to develop quickly, and who would pay for stoplight construction if needed? Ultimately Vetsch does not feel this development is the right fit for that location, and that density will incur additional expenses to the city for its services. Vetsch was also concerned about management of the site, and if in the future they would ensure the properties are maintained and not lower the rent.
Mayor Jill Hendrickson asked City Planner Al Brixius to review the growth and high density in Albertville. Brixius said there are 302 apartment units in Albertville and there have been no new apartments for almost 30 years.
The mayor also asked Brixius to address the remaining industrial and commercial land still available in Albertville. Brixius said there are approximately 582 acres of land guided for commercial development, and of that, approximately 340 acres are undeveloped and available for future commercial development.
Responding to concerns about traffic, City Administrator Adam Nafstad pointed out that commercial retail development generates more traffic than what is proposed, and that the long-range transportation plan has always planned for a traffic signal at 53rd and 19, with a possible extension of 53rd to the east in the future.
Resident Sarah Hansen provided the council with a list of questions, such as high-density concerns, bus stop access, fire truck accessibility, and that the plan would go against keeping the County Rd. 19 corridor as commercial. Councilor Aaron Cocking asked Hansen what she would like to see developed, and she said a YMCA, swim school, coffee shop, community center and such that would enhance the quality of life for Albertville residents.
Cocking said he understands that people are opposed, but how long would the rest of the 7,500 city population need to subsidize a property when there is a chance for development that would help businesses and reduce the levy. He also noted a desire for affordable housing. Councilor Rob Olson added that this development could benefit the community as a good option for those not ready to or wanting to own a home, such as young adults.
Cocking cautioned against people purchasing a home in town but then saying no one else can come in.
Mayor Hendrickson said she has heard from business owners with employees who wish to live in Albertville but have a difficult time finding housing.
Vetsch said his vote would echo the voice of the people.
Cocking made a motion to approve the Comprehensive Plan Amendment, zoning map amendment from Business-2 to Planned Unit Development, plat and stage site and building plan for mixed use high density residential/commercial at County Rd. 10 and 53rd Street; the motion was amended to include changes recommended by the city attorney. Councilor Rebecca Halling seconded the motion, which initiated one last round of discussion.
Halling felt there were simple solutions to the concerns outlined, and that the proposal was realistic housing for working families, no depreciation to surrounding properties, may increase potential to invest in other commercial lots, and that the development group has not asked for subsidies. Hendricskon and Olson then joined Halling and Cocking in approval; Vetsch was opposed and announced his resignation. That resignation is pending a formal vote from the council.
Nafstad later indicated the next step is to meet with the developers. “We’re under the impression that the commercial lot and daycare would commence construction in spring,” Nafstad said.
He also said it was stipulated that the townhomes and medium density would need to occur before or simultaneously as the apartment construction, and that a green buffer strip needs to be constructed before apartment construction.
In other action, the council:
APPROVED a request for exception to city ordinance requiring payment of delinquent property taxes prior to submitting a zoning application for Lou Feger’s Racing, located at 11850 62nd Street.
