An abrupt resignation from long-time Albertville City Councilor John Vetsch two weeks prior led to the Albertville City Council formally accepting his resignation and taking steps to replace him.
Vetsch stormed out of the Jan. 6 meeting after the council voted 4-1 to rezone a property for high-density residential development. Vetsch clearly preferred the council accept the Planning Commission’s recommendation to deny the rezoning, and had repeatedly stated his opposition to removing commercial zoning for the site.
The Heuring Meadows complex at 53rd Avenue and County Rd. 19 proposes market rate rental housing apartment and townhome units on 9.92 acres. The unit mix includes 159 apartment units, mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, 26 townhome units (primarily three-bedroom units), a three-story apartment building with underground parking, and two-story townhome buildings with attached two-car garage pitched roofs.
“(Vetsch’s resignation) is not in effect until the council accepts it,” City Attorney Mike Couri said. “There is no process involved for the appointment, it’s entirely up to the council.”
Mayor Jillian Hendrickson said she tried to contact Vetsch but hadn’t heard back.
“He stood up and announced his resignation, that’s good enough for me,” Councilor Aaron Cocking said. The council then approved a motion to accept the resignation and declare a vacancy.
Couri said that whoever the council appoints will serve until the seat is up for election this fall.
Council members questioned whether they should appoint someone like Planning Commissioner Walter Hudson, the former City Council member who received the most votes in the last election without getting elected. “I can’t think of anyone more qualified than (Hudson),” Cocking said.
“You can fill the position tonight or you can do it six months from now,” Couri said. “There’s no rules.”
City Administrator Adam Nafstad asked if the council should consider taking applications, or conduct interviews. Members ultimately reached consensus to ask for letters of interest due Thursday, Jan. 23.
“Any individual interested should submit a letter of interest,” Nafstad said. “Then we’ll come up and select a few and meet with them individually.”
BOARD OF APPEALS
In other news, the council set the annual Local Board of Appeals and Equalization meeting for Monday, April 6, at 6:15 p.m. before the 7 p.m. council meeting.
The council serves as the Local Board of Appeals and Equalization. This board conducts a public hearing where the public can question the value their property is assessed for.
Property values are determined by Wright County Assessing staff and are based on sales data of the previous year. If a property owner does not agree with the board’s decision at the local level, they may appeal to the Wright County Board of Appeals and Equalization and then to Minnesota Tax Court if they are still not satisfied. The local board must have at least one voting member.
In other action, the council:
APPROVED a revision to the personnel policy in relation to on-call pay.
