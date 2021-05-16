At its May 3 meeting, the Albertville City Council addressed multiple items regarding the pending Fehn Companies industrial development expansion, and discussed the potential of joining the Wright County Economic Development Authority (EDA). The council also recognized the retirement of Bill Valerius, and thanked him for his years of service with the Albertville Fire Department.
FEHN COMPANIES
Back in February, the council enthusiastically approved the preliminary plat, site plan, and other necessary measures for the development of Fehn Companies’ new industrial headquarters. Located at Barthel Industrial Drive and 50th Street, the proposed industrial park will eventually serve as the growing contractor group’s main headquarters. Echoing the February discussion, the council is excited that an Albertville family is expanding and growing right here in town.
“We appreciate the business and you being here, so we are certainly willing to do what we can and what you want to make your business more successful,” said council member Aaron Cocking. “So I have no reservations.”
“I can’t say it any better than Aaron did,” said Mayor Jillian Hendrickson.
The council approved the final plat for the industrial park, as well as a zoning amendment swapping it from an agricultural district to industrial.
City Attorney Mike Couri then ran the council through two changes to the developer’s agreement for the project, and the council discussed the previous concern of crushing operations at the site. Dust and noise levels were the primary concerns, and council member Cocking asked for clarification on what this process actually looks like.
Scott Dahlke, engineer for the applicant Hunter Land Company, was on call at the meeting, and explained that in demolishing these giant chunks of concrete into smaller, inch-sized rocks, dust and loud drilling may result. They did clarify that they will have water on standby to control the dust, and are willing to look into positioning these operations in such a way that minimizes noise pollution. The council jokingly asked if the noise would be worse than the trains.
The council approved the developer’s agreement, and then promptly opened and continued a public hearing to discuss a request from Fehn for a tax increment financing (TIF) district. This public hearing will take place at the May 17 council meeting.
WRIGHT COUNTY EDA
On the agenda, the council was set to approve and opt into participation in the Wright County EDA, which partners with city governments to “facilitate and guide redevelopment of county owned properties.” Council member Cocking suggested they table the discussion until their next meeting when County Commissioner Mary Wetter will be present, but the council diverged in a brief discussion before doing so.
Cocking himself expressed concern with the unknowns surrounding potential levies implemented by the County EDA, and was curious about their financials, especially considering the impending school district operating referendum likely coming this fall.
Council member Bob Zagorski also expressed some confusion regarding the function and utility of the EDA, which was echoed by council member Walter Hudson who said there was “no sense of urgency to approve this tonight.”
“There is currently and foreseeably no utility within the city of Albertville,” he said. “The second piece that stood out to me was that the language in the presentation seemed to be very reassuring and generic, and I would like to comb through the statute a little more and figure out what they actually could do as opposed to what they are willing to do.”
The discussion was then tabled, and will be picked up at the next council meeting with the guidance of Commissioner Wetter.
OTHER
CELEBRATED that the Family Youth Community Connections (FYCC) held a successful Bike Rodeo, and had over 500 kids show up, according to Mayor Hendrickson.
POSTPONED the appointment of a new Planning Commission member, as they would rather discuss this matter when all council members are physically present at City Hall for the meeting.
PURCHASED a new utility vehicle for the city, that will be used for irrigation repairs and park work.
APPROVED a Driveway Replacement Contract from a property owner and resident in town.
