At its Feb. 16 meeting, the Albertville City Council addressed final plans for the Advance Volumetric Alliance development, discussed road improvements and re-upped the city’s recycling contract.
ADVANCED VOLUMETRIC ALLIANCE
The council held multiple public hearings in regard to the proposed AVA manufacturing plant to be constructed east of Kadler Avenue and south of 70th Street. This project has been discussed in depth among the council since the beginning of this year, and no members of the public chose to comment during the public hearings.
The council ultimately reviewed and approved the final plat, plans and conditional use permit for the AVA plant, in addition to continuing the Feb. 1 discussion about DEED grant applications submitted by the company. This funding would be awarded from the state due to the proposed jobs that the manufacturing plant will be creating in town.
“With a lack of well-paying industrial jobs in the community, Albertville’s most common job groups within the city are retail sales, restaurant and service businesses,” reads the application. “The MIF grant can help diversify the type of jobs in Albertville, while increasing the number of well-paying jobs.”
According to the report, the anticipated median wages at AVA are $22.50 an hour with $4 an hour benefits. The AVA plant also is set to serve as the “initial anchor” for an industrial park, which is expected to bring spin-off businesses.
“This area of the city has excellent visibility, street network and utility capability appropriate for the successful creation of an industrial park,” it says. “AVA provides an opportunity for a public and private partnership that will bring the city’s ambitions into reality.”
Darren Lazen, one of the AVA founders, thanked the council and city staff for helping him and the company work through the approval process and get the project going, calling it an ‘identity piece’ for the city.
The contract for private development, or TIF agreement between the city and AVA will be presented at its March 1 meeting.
ROAD IMPROVEMENT GRANT - BARTHEL INDUSTRIAL
The council also discussed pursuing MnDOT funding through the Local Road Improvement Program for Barthel Industrial Drive improvements. Councilor Aaron Cocking asked City Administrator (and Public Works Director) Adam Nafstad if some of these projects could be delayed.
However, as a condition of the application, construction for these improvements would begin in 2022. Mayor Jillian Hendrickson raised concern over waiting another year to complete the projects — “The road is just in such horrible condition” — but Nafstad was able to speak to the technical conditions of the streets in question.
“The thing with Barthel, and you won’t usually hear me say this, is that it looks worse than it really is. If you look at the area there might be a lot of cracking, but it is staying intact,” he said. “Barthel has looked like this for a long time, so I’m not worried about waiting another year, whereas with Towne Lakes and some of those other areas, I don’t want to plow it again until we get an overlay on it.”
The council ultimately moved to approve the resolution supporting the pursuit of LRIP funding.
RECYCLING CONTRACT
Nafstad also brought attention to the pending condition of the city’s recycling contract with Republic Services.
“Our contract expires here at the end of May, we’ve talked to Republic about extending that contract, and this would be the second extension,” he said. “From the staff’s seat, Republic has been an excellent service provider, [and] generally we are gauging that on a lack of calls, a lack of complaints.”
Staff and Nafstad proposed that the city renegotiate with Republic and extend its contract. Currently, the monthly contract is set at $3.62 per household, with the city charging $3.30 per household. However, as Nafstad said, “Recycling isn’t subsidized like it once was.”
Thus, given the new rate of $4.40 per household and a 3% escalator for five years, city staff think they should charge residents the full $4.40 per household. When asked about why this is, Finance Director Tina Lannes explained where this money actually goes.
“The issue is, this may be covering the buy-down, but you also have these expenses that need to be covered besides the contract, and we’ve only been charging less than the contract amount,” she said. There is an employee that manages recycling business for the city, in addition to postage and mailing fees and other administrative costs beyond the actual service.
The council ultimately moved to approve the amended contract with Republic for residential recycling through May 2026.
OTHER
APPROVED a wine, beer and liquor license for local restaurant, The Hen & The Hog. Owners were present and thanked the council for welcoming their business to the community.
MODIFIED the cost-share formula for contracted building inspection services through the city of St. Michael.
